Man’s Body-Shaming Attempt Backfires After Twitter Comes To Woman's Defense

Body shaming and making fun of others’ appearances has unfortunately become a disturbing trend in society. However, in a recent incident, an attempt to shame a woman on Twitter took an unexpected turn when social media users came out in her defence. Elijah Schaffer, a Twitter user, shared a photo of a woman sitting in a flight’s window seat and questioned others about their reaction if they were assigned a seat next to her. The tweet quickly gained traction, garnering over 14 million views, with the majority of comments expressing support and standing against body shaming.

Schaffer wrote, “You got to get into your assigned middle seat and see this, what do you do/say?”

You got to get into your assigned middle seat and see this, what do you do/say? pic.twitter.com/BZ3PcOPo6h— E (@ElijahSchaffer) July 16, 2023

Soon after the post went viral, social media users started sharing their own similar experiences. On the other hand, some users speculated that the woman might have already booked both seats for personal comfort and Elijah Schaffer was just attempting to create an unnecessary scene.

A user defended the woman and highlighted that she is a person and should not be objectified or shamed for her appearance.

She’s a person, not “this.” Just sit down and mind your own business, like you would on any other flight. I’ve been obese before, and trust me, she’s embarrassed enough as it is. https://t.co/iVWKRjdyib— Armand Domalewski 🍌 (@ArmandDoma) July 18, 2023

Another user pointed out that the situation is not real, as the woman in the photo likely paid for both seats as per airline regulations.

This situation is entirely imaginary, because in real life that woman has paid for both the window and middle seat, per airline regulations. So you made something up to shame a stranger for clout, you sick freak. https://t.co/7OP690yxO0 — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) July 18, 2023

A user feels that the real issue is the lack of accommodation provided by small aeroplane seats.

The issue here isn’t the person.The issue is small seats that don’t accommodate all bodies. Do better, Elijah. https://t.co/DYHrl7puZW — AbortionChat (@AbortionChat) July 19, 2023

Another mentioned that the woman is a travel vlogger and always buys or requests an extra seat when travelling.

She happens to be a travel vlogger (she's on Instagram and YouTube) and she ALWAYS buys/asks for an extra seat.This is a huge fuss over nothing. https://t.co/rRQMBmtvzw— CeeEss (@SeattleSingh) July 19, 2023

A user expressed their opinion that individuals of a larger size should pay extra and buy an additional seat to ensure comfort and fairness.

Firm believer that if you’re this big as an individual you need to pay extra plus buy another seat. If I’m paying extra for baggage that’s a kilo over the limit you need to pay for weighing 100+kg more than me and taking up more than your allocated seat. Fat shaming saves lives. https://t.co/rmG91NiAxS— Carter 🇬🇧 (@CartzNc) July 17, 2023

Earlier, Republican US Representative Matt Gaetz attempted to bully teen abortion activist, Olivia Julianna.

According to Teen Vogue, Gaetz had made derogatory and offensive remarks, questioning why women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are most concerned about abortions. He further made demeaning comments, body shaming women who he referred to as “5’2”, 350 pounds."

Olivia had a powerful response to Gaetz’s offensive comments, asserting her true height and confidence by saying, “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so small men like you are reminded of your place."

Body shaming is a major issue that affects not only common citizens but also celebrities. Despite facing harsh criticism from online trolls, many celebrities use their influence and platforms to respond firmly and shut down trollers.