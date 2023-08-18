Man’s Dance To Choli Ke Peeche Inside Delhi Metro Coach Makes Internet Furious

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) consistently has warned against video recording, dancing, singing, and inappropriate behaviour within metro trains and stations. Despite the stringent rules set by officials, instances of rule violations have become a regular occurrence. Once again, a new video is making rounds on the internet. This video captures a man dancing to the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, while a person recording him.

The clip was shared by an Instagram page called DU Updates with the caption, “Delhi Metro Scenes.” The clip opens up with the man dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s song from the film Khal Nayak. People behind the camera can be heard providing instructions and encouraging him to change his dance style. A person suggests pole dancing, followed by another request for a belly dance. His friends could be heard, cheering and laughing as the young man flouts Delhi Metro rules.

Many expressed their anger and criticized the man for dancing in the metro.

A user wrote, “Metro mein Roadies ke auditions kab se hone lag gaye hain. (When did the auditions for ‘Roadies’ start in the metro?)”

A social media wondered, “Why they are not punished for playing music and filming? Are there no rules for this nonsense?

“What is wrong with them?” a comment read.

A person expressing their anger added, “Due to s**t like these, when you’re with family you want to avoid metro.”

The video has garnered more than 6 lakh views and numerous reactions from social media users.