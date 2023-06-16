Man's Dating App Bio Takes Inspiration from Viral 'Flat Dikha Dunga' Reel and it's Genius

In today’s dating app landscape, the art of crafting bios has undergone a captivating transformation. Individuals are now exploring new frontiers, embracing both the quirky and cringe-worthy aspects to create bios that spark conversations. A recent example took place on Bumble, where a man elevated the bio game by using rhythm and cheesy lines in his bio to impress women. And his approach didn’t go unnoticed, as the bio quickly grabbed attention and became a viral sensation on Twitter. Users couldn’t help but burst into laughter, turning it into an absolutely hilarious moment.

A Twitter user, @gharkakabutar, recently shared a screengrab of a man named Devansh and his Bumble bio, which was nothing short of bizarre. In his bio, the 23-year-old wrote, “Cute moments recreate karne hai, aajao kara dunga…library dates pe chalna hai, aajao kara dunga…Saath mein gaane sunnke sunset dekna hai? Aajao vo bhi kara dunga." This unconventional bio quickly ignited a frenzy on Twitter, with some finding it funny, while others labelled it as cringe-worthy.

And guess what? The internet couldn’t resist drawing parallels to a viral Instagram reel featuring the property broker Bhavesh Kaware, who captivated audiences on Instagram with his trademark phrase, ‘Aa jao dikha dunga.’ Is it a real-life recreation or just a hilarious coincidence? You decide.

people are getting creative with these bios😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lYDk1Ac7Ik— Deity (@gharkakabutar) June 15, 2023

In no time, the comment section of the Twitter post was flooded with users sharing their reactions and thoughts. One user couldn’t help but express, “Not exactly creative, but a whole new category called ‘audacious cringe’." Another user playfully referred to the property broker, saying, “property sanction guru 2.0," And then came the hilarious comment from a third user, who humorously suggested, “Date pe jaana hai? Bolo Dmart le jauga Bhavesh bhai will be proud."

Bhavesh bhai supremacy!At this point, mei Dmaft franchise owner se shaadi karungi😭😭 — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) June 15, 2023

Why did i read that in that reels tone😭😭😭😭— woeful routine (@Gopikaaaa_) June 15, 2023

Not exactly creative, but a whole new category called “audacious cringe”— мαηιsн (@_manishkapoor) June 15, 2023

He missed one thing:-Dmart mai shopping ko jana hai, dmart ke pass aav kara dunga boss— Chirag08.SHM (@Chirag9619) June 16, 2023

property sanction guru 2.0— Just a girl addicted to football (⁠｡⁠･⁠ω⁠･⁠｡⁠)⁠ﾉ⁠♡ (@callmeridzzz) June 15, 2023

No doubt, the viral world never fails to surprise and entertain us.