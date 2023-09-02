Man's 'Hack' To Make Space-Invading Flight Passenger Move His Feet Is Hilarious

Do you remember that one time you were on a flight, eagerly awaiting the moment when you could gaze out the window and watch the clouds drift by? Travelling has always been an exciting adventure, but let’s face it, not every journey unfolds as smoothly and pleasantly as we hope, especially when it comes to those long-hour flights. We’ve all experienced those moments of discomfort caused by the actions of our fellow passengers— a bunch of unruly hair dangling over the back of the seat, a snoring neighbour, a crying child, or even something as seemingly trivial as someone invading your leg space or armrest territory.

Though these things annoy most of us easily, often we find ourselves too shy to ask the person to behave. Well, it turns out there might be a simple solution to such in-flight inconveniences. Meet Andreas Ellingsen, a man who found an interesting way to deal with “unwanted passenger behaviour" onboard. Andreas was enjoying his flight when he noticed the person seated behind him had stretched out so much that one of their feet was protruding under his seat. Instead of engaging in an awkward conversation, Andreas decided to take matters into his own hands.

Andreas responded by pouring a cup of cold water over the toes of the passenger who eventually retreated to their own seat. This incident was captured on video by Andreas and shared on TikTok, where it garnered a remarkable eight million views, as reported by Ladbible.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to Andreas’ unconventional approach. It seems that he struck a chord with fellow travellers who have undoubtedly faced their share of in-flight nuisances. According to Ladbible, one person remarked that it was nice of him to use cold, fresh water. Another one called him a hero while a user also admitted that they would have done the same if someone had intruted their leg space.

A similar incident was reported by The Sun early this year. A report stated that another TikTok user, Daniel Green, filmed himself using a can of fizzy pop to stop a co-passenger’s sock-clad foot from invading his legroom. Many other travellers have also reported similar experiences during their journey and what they did to teach unruly fellow passengers a lesson.

While the internet is busy singing praises for the man who handled the situation in a hilarious and witty manner, let’s not forget that these amusing stories shine a light on a more significant issue— the importance of airplane etiquette. Long journeys can be uncomfortable for all passengers, and while we all seek personal comfort, we must remember that our co-passengers are also hoping for a pleasant journey. It is easy to get caught up in our own needs, but seemingly small, irritating behaviours can quickly sour the travel experience for others.

The next time you find yourself tempted to encroach on someone else’s space on a flight, remember the lessons learned from these incidents. And if someone does that to you, you know what to do very well by now.