Man's Hilarious Kaavaalaa Dance Is Internet's New Favourite Video

The song Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is creating waves in the entertainment world. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the song has taken the Internet by storm. Social media platforms are flooded with videos of people dancing to the infectious tune, and this one particular clip on Instagram has caught everyone’s attention.

In the hilarious video, a man named Rajesh Sivaramakrishnan, known as the ‘Desi Uncle’ on social media, stole the spotlight by trying to recreate Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance. The video opens with a close-up shot of the man, who confidently moves back to show off his dance steps with the song playing in the background. What sets this performance apart is Rajesh’s DIY outfit. He transformed his lowers into palazzo and used a stole into a blouse. Watch the video here:

The video posted on July 24, has taken the internet by storm, accumulating an impressive 1.7 million likes. While many people praised the dance, some of them left humorous comments. A user wrote, “Super sir. Really your dance is next level."

Another one jokingly said, “Ye kya dekh liya re Maine (what did I just see)?" Many of them left laughing emoticons in the comment section.

A few days ago, a video featured a woman flawlessly recreating hook steps of the same song. Adorned in a striking green ensemble reminiscent of Tamannaah Bhatia’s attire, Priyanka mirrored the actress not only in her dance moves but also in her expressions. This video received immense love with over 64.3 million views and 2.4 million likes so far. Watch the video here.

The song Kaavaalaa was released on July 6 of this year. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao, the song’s catchy beats have attained a staggering 100 million views on YouTube.