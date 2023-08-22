Man's Hilarious Voice Prompt on Dating App Has Creativity Leaving 'Chat', Here's What He Said

The dating app scene has evolved into more than just a platform for initiating connections between individuals who are seeking love. Amidst the array of personalities showcased on these apps, not every attempt at creativity translates into an impressive display. Indeed, those who engage with these platforms can attest to coming across some of the craziest souls on the app. In a recent twist that captures the same vein of eccentricity, an audio profile has gone viral for all funny reasons.

In a screen recording posted on ‘X’ by the username @gharkakabutar from the Bumble app, which offers users the option to incorporate audio prompts into their profiles, the audio in question had a tone akin to a sermon or, as some have humourously labelled it, the kind of ‘voice’ you might hear at a train station. The narrator executed this hilariously, adopting the same tone to earnestly invite individuals facing challenges in their lives to reach out to him through chat for his contact details.

Also Read: Social Media Strategist Meets an ‘Unsocial’ Guy on Dating App; Twitter Comes to Her Rescue

But, was this really an impression anyone would want to make? Well, ladies looking for guys with good humour, here you go!

Listen to this:

This prompted immediate laughter and reactions from others. “Bro waste his time he deserves it," jested one user. Another quipped, “Yeh hi tha big boss!" Someone humorously appealed, “Hello? Bhagwaan ji I’m scared please throw this guy on moon please" Yet another user expressed disdain for Bumble with a simple, “Hate bumble for a reason."

Earlier, a woman shared a screenshot of her dating app conversation with an individual who presented a rather bizarre icebreaker. The exchange began with her introduction to a man named Pranav, followed by a seemingly simple question. However, the ensuing response took an unexpected and uproarious turn. When asked “How are you?" the man retorted, “I am Takatvar (strong)" along with a flexed biceps emoji. Not just that, he went on to humourously challenge Neha to an arm wrestling match by quipping, “Chal Panja (Ready for arm wrestling)?"

Read More: Man’s Bizarre Icebreaker for Woman on Dating App Makes Twitter LOL

Indeed, the world of dating apps never fails to deliver a dose of humour, don’t you agree?