Man's Hilariously Honest 'Gadar 2' Review Has Sunny Deol Fans in Splits, Watch Viral Video Here

Gadar 2 was definitely one of the most awaited movies for all the Sunny Deol fans out there. According to reports, the movie earned Rs 39 crore on Friday, August 11. It stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media has a man giving the most ‘honest’ review of the film and it has people in complete splits. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Byomkesh’ shared this video on his official handle.

The man has deemed the movie as ‘ek number.’ In the video, the man can be seen dramatically speaking a few dialogues. “Who took a gentle bath, Taran Adarsh!! Movie Review Dena Koi Inse Sikho,” wrote Byomkesh as he uploaded the video.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with multiple responses. “He reminds me of the character from Part 1 who used to run around with Indian flag,” wrote a Twitter user. The video has over 280K views.

Here is what fans think:

Bhai is admi ko bhi koi acting ka role dilwa do 😂 https://t.co/oTumjWWruQ— areeshilpi (@mismishrashilpi) August 13, 2023

#SunnyDeol sharam karo!!! - Learn dialogue delivery from this man🔥🔥 - want to see him in #Gadar 3 https://t.co/0SGZIGDwcZ— The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a massive crowd outside a single screen cinema in Bihar’s Bargainia. In the video, people can be seen hoisting our national flag and screaming on top of their voice. The single screen was of course playing Gadar and this was the enthusiasm of all the fans. Uploaded on Twitter by a user named ‘Vishek Chauhan’, the video shows huge crowds in front of the single screen building. People can be seen cheering and hoisting the flag. “#Gadar2 going bonkers in single screen.. #Chandra #Bargainia #Bihar,” wrote Vishek.

Gadar 2 has become the second-highest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The movie clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.