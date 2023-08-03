Man's Hyper-Realistic 3D Drawings Will Leave You Rubbing Your Eyes In Disbelief

One does not need any degrees or special courses to learn the art of mesmerising people. Rahil Jindran, an artist who only uses pencils and a piece of paper to create 3D art, is captivating the online world. With a growing Instagram following of over two lakh people, Jindran’s reel went viral in which he is showcasing his process of making hyperrealistic 3D sketches using pencil colours.

In his reel titled “Art is a power," Jindran demonstrates his exceptional skills, earning over 24 lakh likes with a barrage of reactions from social media users.

The final outcome of Rahil’s process looks incredibly realistic and prompts audiences to do a double-take. From lifelike sketches of various subjects to his t drawing of Indian banknotes, his work has left people in awe.

One admirer commented, “I want to become an artist like you," while another exclaimed, “Mindblowing… your sketches are too good."

Among his vast portfolio, Rahil often features celebrities and social media stars in his artwork. In one of his videos, he has also shared his artistic journey, revealing that it took consistent practice from 2017 to 2023 to master his exceptional abilities.

Early this year, another similar video showcasing interactive 3D artwork created using chalks also went viral. In the video, a woman skillfully drew a simple, three-dimensional image of a well on the road, creating an illusion of depth. Playfully, two women also try to draw water from it in the video. The video, posted by the Punam Art Academy account on Instagram and YouTube, garnered hundreds of likes and captivated the audience.

Last year, an awe-inspiring artwork on a tree trunk astonished netizens on Twitter. The artist, Gabriele Corno, created an optical illusion using realistic images. It appeared as if a girl was effortlessly spinning on a ball in the middle of the tree trunk.

Folk artist goes viral for his uncanny 3D graffiti painting. Things you'd love to see.😁🥴Martinelli Seun Mr Macaroni David Hundeyin #Obidiots #TeamNigeriaCWG2022 National Anthem Melania Trump Chelsea FC Buhari pic.twitter.com/rO92AbHHem — Real Estate Priest. (@GregorOgholi) August 5, 2022

These artists’ 3D sketches and the captivating interactive artwork show the incredible power of art to amaze and transport viewers into a world of illusion and wonder. Through social media, these talented artists are connecting with a vast audience, spreading their awe-inspiring creations and leaving a lasting impression on art enthusiasts worldwide.