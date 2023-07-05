Man's Kanwar Yatra Was Incomplete Without His Mom So He Did This

The annual Kanwar Yatra has kick-started in full swing attracting millions of devotees from all across the country. Visuals of people walking barefoot and carrying holy water have emerged on social media. But one clip has gained massive traction featuring a son who decided to carry his elderly mother on his shoulder. According to the footage shared by news agency ANI, the incident was captured in Haridwar. The video showcases the devotee’s mother seated in a palanquin which is balanced on the other side with three pots of Ganga water.

The determined devotee is recorded brisk walking throughout the clip as he moves ahead with the weight. Elsewhere in the video, the presence of other devotees is captured who are moving along with him. “A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar," confirmed ANI while sharing the video on Twitter.

Take a look at it here:

Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/83vuUxVT83— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2023

The clip has been viewed by more than fifty-eight thousand viewers online. In a similar instance, last year a man was captured carrying his elderly parents on his shoulder during the holy yatra. It was Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashok Kumar who shared the heart-stirring visuals on Twitter leaving devotees impressed. The officer referred to the occurrence as an exemplary example of showing respect to parents for raising them while braving all hardships.

“Where nowadays old parents are despised, they are thrown out of the house or not allowed to live with them… Whereas today the opposite view was seen. There is also a Shravan Kumar among lakhs of Shiva devotees who came on a kanwar yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects," he captioned the video. Watch the footage below:

जहां आजकल बूढ़े मां-बाप का तिरस्कार होता है, उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया जाता है या अपने साथ रहने नहीं दिया जाता.. वहीं आज इसका विपरीत दृश्य देखने को मिला.. लाखों शिवभक्तों के बीच एक श्रवण कुमार भी है जो पालकी में अपने बुज़ुर्ग माता-पिता को लेकर कांवड़ यात्रा पर आया है.. मेरा नमन! pic.twitter.com/phG1h3pfg1 — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) July 19, 2022

The annual Kanwar Yatra began on Tuesday, July 4, marking the arrival of the first day of the month of Shravan. It will come to an end on Saturday, July 15.