Man's Reaction to Granddaughter's Engagement Announcement is The Most Wholesome Thing on Internet

A wholesome video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a heartfelt moment between a man and his granddaughter. The video captures the elderly man’s reaction to his granddaughter’s engagement. It begins to show a woman speaking with her granddaughter over a video call. As the video progresses, she hands over the phone to her husband. This is when the granddaughter reveals that she has something to say to her grandpa.

Further into the video, the woman can be seen lifting her hand to show her engagement ring. The joy and emotional reaction on the man’s face is what has melted hearts on social media. Have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with over tons of responses. “This made me cry because my husband will never see our 3 grandchildren grow up and they don’t even remember him. He was thrilled to be a grandfather,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “From the time she showed him the ring to the moment he became emotional - all the memories of her as his little granddaughter flashed before him. Beautiful.”

One Instagram user wrote, “Brought me all the feels. So lovely for a grand parent to be alive long enough to see their grand children find their soul mate. I lost mine when I was 17 and remember saying that my granny would never see me get married. Such a sweet video thank you for sharing.”

