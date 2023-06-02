Man's Rental Bike Abruptly Stops As Balance Hits Zero; Watch What Happens Next

Bike or cycle rentals have become a go-to option for both tourists and locals in various countries, providing convenient transportation for those without personal vehicles. These rental services typically operate on a prepaid system, where riders recharge their accounts for distance-based travel. However, recent events have shed light on a potential danger associated with this popular lock system.

A video doing rounds on the internet captures a moment when a man is seen riding a bike, presumably rented from one of these services. However, once his account balance reaches zero, the bike instantaneously comes to a jolting stop, leading the rider to lose control and fall face-first, inflicting injuries that could have been avoided. This clip will make you think twice before renting a bike. Shared by a Twitter user, the caption of the post read, “Peak capitalism. Rental Bike automatically locks as soon as the prepaid balance gets over."

Watch the video:

Within just a day of being posted, the video gained significant traction and rapidly became viral, amassing around 9 lakh views. The comments section accompanying the video showcases a diverse range of opinions regarding the incident, while some pointed out the rider’s fault, others put blame on the rental bike company.

A user blamed the service and said, “If this would happen in Germany, I could sue the shit out of them and probably put them out of business. In Germany we have one company which accept prepaid charge for their scooters but once the balance runs out, the thing just cuts the power to the motor and nothing more.”

While the other blamed the guy, “It is impossible, this an Alipay rental bike, its locking mechanism is placed on back wheel. And from video it is very clear the rider pulled the hand brake (front wheel) an his momentum shifted toward the front and he fell. No such locking is involved.”

“Peak capitalism is when you pre-pay for certain miles and it doesn’t notify you when you exceed them, keeps going smooth, and when you’re done riding, it slaps you with an bill for the excess miles. Has happened to me a couple times with a particular rental bike brand in US,” said another.

