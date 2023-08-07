Man's 'Retirement Corpus' With Life Expectancy 90 Years Has People Rethinking Their Plans

An image which is currently doing rounds on social media shows the retirement plan of a 32-year-old person. In the image, you can see that the person has laid out each and every detail of his upcoming plan. What has caught the attention of people on social media is the ‘life expectancy’ mentioned in the plan. The person has mentioned his life expectancy to be 90 years. “Someone riddle me this retirement plan,’ wrote the Reddit user as he posted the picture.

In the plan, the person has mentioned everything ranging from ‘Expected pre-retirement rate of returns’ to ‘expected returns on retirement corpus.’ The person has also included his ‘lumpsum investment’ to ‘monthly fixed SIP.’ Have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the image has gathered multiple responses and it basically involves people rethinking their life plans. “If you have kids or want kids, with school fees and education inflation, vaccines and birthday parties, and so on.. I’d say 1.5 is conservative,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “The math is mathing up just fine. I have a problem with the expected returns. Unless it’s a fixed deposit or bond the returns are impossible to predict. Any forward looking statements should be treated as a conjecture and not as a guarantee. Next, I don’t see any provisions for health problems and debility, the likelihood of which increases as age advances. Are kids, vacations, home and car purchase factored in? Is there any money left for discretionary spending?”

What do you think about this plan?