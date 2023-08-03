Man’s Self-Built Drone Delivers Food For Zomato In Style, Video Goes Viral

In today’s fast-paced world, food delivery applications have become an integral part of our lives. We have the facility to get our food to the doorstep, all thanks to the delivery agents. But with how fast things are moving, the days are not far when we will see food deliveries being done by drones. A glimpse of the future was displayed in a viral video making rounds on the internet currently. The clip shows a Zomato executive delivering food using a drone. Sohan Rai, a tech content creator, temporarily assumed the role of a food delivery agent for Zomato, but with an exciting twist.

In the video, he discusses the challenges faced by the delivery agents, such as traffic and navigation issues. The content creator figured out an opportunity to leverage his drone expertise to transform food delivery. He set out with the goal to build an autonomous drone capable of flying without human interference. Sohan used a pizza to test his innovation. When the pizza was securely loaded onto the drone, the delivery location was set approximately 1.5 kilometres away. By the end of the video, the pizza successfully reached its final destination swiftly and safely.

He captioned the video as, “Drone Delivery: A thing that we have been hearing for a very long time, but have not seen it happening practically in India. Being a huge enthusiast of drones, I wanted to put my skills into use and build an autonomous drone which could deliver a pizza directly to a home, without having a pilot. Here, I have built the drone with a lot of Jugaad, and it would be a lot better when it is commercial. This is an experiment and was conducted with safety and precautions. It was really amazing to see the reactions and happiness of people. Drone delivery is not a dream! It is happening and will happen in India very very soon!"

Watch the video here:

This innovative video was posted on July 29 on Sohan’s Instagram handle, and since being posted, the video has been making rounds. So far, it has gathered 8.8 million views and 1.2 million likes. Social media users loved the concept of food being delivered through drones. Some of them even dropped some sarcastic insights in the comments section.

A person humorously stated, “Bro you think Indians will take pizza? They will leave the pizza and take that drone."

While another asked, “What if the customer chooses cash on delivery?"

What are your thoughts on this food delivery through drones?