Man’s Tongue Turns Green And Hairy From Cigarette And Antibiotics

Cigarette smoking, which is the most popular way people consume tobacco worldwide, is accompanied by well-known warnings and cautions. The primary health risk associated with smoking is cancer, but it also has several detrimental effects on oral health. Recently, a case has emerged, highlighting the bizarre after-effects of smoking cigarettes experienced by an individual. The unnamed 64-year-old senior citizen from Ohio went to the doctor about two weeks after noticing his tongue had begun to change colour. His visit to a primary care clinic came just three weeks after he finished a round of the antibiotic clindamycin, that he had been taking for a gum infection.

The man’s strange symptoms were recently documented in a case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, where it was revealed that he is a smoker. other data in the study are still unclear, such as how long the individual had been smoking and how frequently he does so.

The researchers also did not say if the colour change was induced specifically by smoking, taking antibiotics, or a mix of the two. Nonetheless, images present in the study depict the man with a green and hairy tongue.

Medical professionals have identified the man’s hairy tongue, as a peculiar occurrence where an abnormal layer of skin cells develops on the surface of the tongue. This leads to the accumulation of debris and bacteria on the specific area of the tongue where taste buds, called papillae, are found.

When the top of the tongue is not stimulated or cleansed properly, keratin—the protein responsible for human hair—can accumulate. Consequently, the papillae grow longer than normal, resulting in the tongue having a distinctive hairy look and causing the individual to experience a similar sensation. Due to the accumulation of bacteria and yeast, unusual colours can appear on the tongue, similar to the case of this man.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), US, there is no such thing as a safe level of smoking. Furthermore, smoking even one cigarette per day over a lifetime can result in smoking-related malignancies such as lung, bladder, and pancreas cancers, as well as early mortality.