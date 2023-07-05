Man’s Tweet on ‘AIB’ Being Way ‘Ahead of Its Time’ Has Sparked a Debate on Twitter

A tweet currently doing rounds on social media points out how ‘All India Bakchod’ was way ahead of its time and gave a tough competition to comedy. For those who don’t know, AIB was a comedy company which created the eponymous podcast, YouTube channel and production company. The name came as a parody of All India Radio. It had four members, Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya and Gursimranjeet Singh Khamba. In October 2018, the company halted operation and fired its entire staff. This happened after Bhat and Khamba were implicated in two separate sexual harassment allegations.

Now, the latest tweet which has gone viral has sparked discussion on Twitter. “nowadays that level of roast comedy & sarcasm is missing. Our content of YouTube could’ve peaked back then but now we have just shitty vloggers, gamers & some people making cringe videos,” wrote Shubh. Many people came forth and shed light on how what he is saying is absolutely right. There are also people who disagreed with his statement.

AIB was decades ahead of its time, giving a tough competition to english comedy back in 2015, nowadays that level of roast comedy & sarcasm is missing. Our content of YouTube could've peaked back then but now we have just shitty vloggers, gamers & some people making cringe videos pic.twitter.com/hAA146olq3— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) July 4, 2023

“50-60% of their roasts were just based on weight (Tanmay) and colour (Ashish), that’s the most creative you can get and call yourself writers and comedians?!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Back in 2014, I was in the audience for their show in Delhi. The show was more of a one-sided woke commentary on social issues, miles away from what the audience expected. The group even got booed for their unfunny comments on Sachin Tendulkar.”

Here are a few responses:

AIB is mediocre funny at best, no where decades ahead of their time. You grow up in a Cosmopolitan city with enough pop culture you can easily come up with those jokes. i don't think these guys broke anything new. https://t.co/c2yWoKfqHz— i miss biryani (@elliotcobbler) July 5, 2023

That roast of theirs was one of the most unfunny pieces of garbage I had ever seen but it was funny to big city dwellers for whom comedy was just he said bhenchod and kaalu in front of everyone https://t.co/sjtcUl8qbm— Siddharth (@_Sid14_) July 5, 2023

I just think they skits were good but there individual comedy was really bad. Also they can bunch dumbhead shitty morons and still be good comedians. Louis CK is a prime example for me. Man is horrible to least in the real life. But his comedy is good😬 https://t.co/BqvgPfUDm4— Pikachu (@newwuserrs) July 5, 2023

They were unfunny before everyone else became unfunny. https://t.co/zG5rGJZ5o1— बिपिन (@i31p1n) July 5, 2023

I used to follow them in their early days of fame. From time to time, I realised they're nothing but shit: fat shaming, colour shaming; after that controversy, they literally got exposed. Tanmay literally blinds his eyes to sexual harassment allegations. all of them were shit. https://t.co/1lkYyFC9kK— Confused soul 🍃 (@ConfusedMulgiii) July 5, 2023

What do you think?