Man’s Tweet on 'Bengali Stereotyping' of Churni Ganguly in 'RRKPK' Has Fans Debating on Twitter

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s romantic entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is entertaining people all across the globe. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film hit the big screens on July 28. Ever since its release, the family drama has been garnering lots of love from audiences all around the world. Now, a Twitter post which has gone viral talks about the ‘stereotypical’ depiction of Bengalis in the movie. The tweet is in reference to the character of Alia’s Bengali mother. The role has been played by Churni Ganguly.

Twitter user ‘Gabbar’ elaborates on how she has been depicted as an ‘English speaking Bong intellectual’. “So she says “Global Positioning System” in place of GPS. That’s how we know she is an “intellectual” She doesn’t go to the kitchen, but “embarks on a trip to it,” read the tweet. It further states, “These caricatures aren’t intentional, coz later the film admonishes the viewer for the same, for laughing at a Male performing Kathak. I was wondering how come Bongs aren’t outraged at such lazy stereotyping.”

The tweet has now sparked a discussion on the social media platform. Here is the viral tweet:

The lady who plays Alia’s Bengali mother in Rocky & Rani is shown to be a English speaking Bong intellectual, so she says “Global Positioning System” in place of GPS. That’s how we know she is an “intellectual” She doesn’t go to the kitchen, but “embarks on a trip to it”These… — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 5, 2023

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral with multiple responses. “Absolutely. I observed the same. The Tharoorism at Alia’s house was forced too. It feels like the dialogue writer had to hook himself to Merriam-Webster to mask his vocab deficit. Also the Bengali house was stereotyped similar to how they do with Tamil houses in Bollywood. Paint used for Punjabi and Bengali houses clubbed with the interiors show a clear lack of basic General Knowledge of the makers,” stated a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Lazy writing for sure. The first half was at best a saregama ad with old songs instead of dialogues. Also the way Ranveer dresses in general vs when Alia is imagining him.”

We have brains, that's why we don't outrage over stupid things. As a student of English Lit, I can say that Churni G's character was a spoof of English intellectuals who practice a certain brand of classism. This is common among Upper Middle Class Bengali households. https://t.co/hOkdZlZfh8— brish (@DeadOverHeels_) August 5, 2023

We have gone through Devdas without getting enraged by the stereotypes.Also, maybe our egos are not fragile and we don't suffer from "The Syndrome". https://t.co/0CvfepB527 — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) August 5, 2023

Lazy writing for sure. The first half was at best a saregama ad with old songs instead of dialogues. Also the way ranveer dresses in general vs when alia is imagining him 😂 — Keshav Rai (@keshavrai) August 5, 2023

Bongs don't go to watch Rocky Rani kind of movies so they don't care. They prefer to watch some substantial stories.— Jayita (@deepseeu) August 5, 2023

