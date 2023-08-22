Man’s Uber Ride Looks Straight Out Of Future As Driverless Car Arrives At Pick Up Point

Technological advancements continue to set new standards with each passing day. From automated waitstaff in restaurants to AI-powered tools streamlining tasks, technology has taken over across every possible sector. Now, the spotlight is on driverless cars, a cutting-edge innovation. In the past few months, the streets of San Francisco, US, have witnessed many driverless cars, especially Uber rides. A video of a passenger being seamlessly picked up by an unmanned car as an Uber ride is currently making headlines.

The passenger captured the moment and shared a glimpse from the backseat of the car. At the same time, looking at the front of the car shows that there’s no one sitting in the driver’s seat, but the steering wheel is moving on its own. There’s a tablet attached to the back of the passenger’s seat that shows messages, and a voice inside the car gives out instructions

The voice, attributed to a female, starts off by advising the passenger to press the square button on the ceiling for any assistance. Moreover, the voice details that if the need arises to end the booking early, the larger round button on the ceiling can be pressed, leading to a safe stop. It concludes with a cheerful proclamation, encouraging the rider to enjoy the journey ahead. The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Getting a Uber in San Francisco be like…"

Watch the video of the passenger’s ride in a self-driving Uber car here:

The video sparked a range of reactions from Reddit users.

A user said, “I saw one of those get stuck in the middle of a 4 way causing traffic. A cop car was honking and turning the lights on trying to make it move lol."

Another individual discussed how fast the technology is advancing, stating, “Lol when I was a teen video calls where something sci- Fi stuff only seen on few movies, and here we are with Automatic Taxis feeling old."

“Damn things just shut down when they lost connection on the wireless network…caused a huge traffic jam, company blamed concert goers for crowding the network…kinda scary that they rely on cell towers…imagine what would happen during a natural disaster," reads a comment.

“I did it. Driving was pretty good, maybe on par with someone who’s had a few years experience. It was novel and my only complaint was it took a TERRIBLE route to get to my destination. I’m assuming so it could avoid certain roads," added a Reddit user.

The post has attained 7.7k upvotes till now.