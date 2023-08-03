Margot Robbie’s Barbie Fever Hits Bakeries In Delhi-NCR

The Barbie cake trend has taken Delhi by storm, experiencing a surge in demand following the release of Greta Grewig’s Barbie movie. These whimsical pink confections, once a staple at children’s birthday parties, have now captured the hearts of people of all ages. As people watched the movie and relived their childhood memories, many were inspired to incorporate the pink wonderland of Barbie into their celebrations.

Home bakers in Delhi quickly caught on to the trend, and social media played a significant role in promoting it further. With hashtags like #ComeOnBarbieLetsGoBake, bakers showcased their Barbie-themed creations, attracting even more attention and orders from enthusiastic customers.

Jiya Malhotra, a homemaker in Greater Kailash, opted for a Barbie-themed party for her 30th birthday, and she was not alone in her choice, as numerous others expressed their desire for Barbie cakes. Sara Taneja, the owner of a bakery in Malviya Nagar, shared her joy in fulfilling the increased demand for these cakes with Hindustan Times. She said “The demand of Barbie cakes had previously been there for kids’ birthday parties. But now, since the movie’s craze has shot up, we are receiving a lot of orders from 18 to 30-year-olds who are specifically ordering these for their celebrations. I personally feel elated as it’s like reliving our childhood memories all over again,".

Ranjana Yadav, another baker from Gurugram also explained that the Barbie-themed cake is indeed in demand more than ever. Talking to the portal, she shared that she has been receiving almost 10-12 Barbie-themed cake orders every day. “Personally, I’ve never been a fan of the girly-themed cakes as it creates a gender stereotype. But now, since the Barbie trend is in full swing, I couldn’t help but be a part of it in a positive way,” she said.

The positive reception and the heartwarming nostalgia associated with Barbie cakes have led to an upsurge in orders for these sugary delights. Bakers are experiencing a significant increase in requests, with some reporting 10-12 orders per day.

In response to the surging demand, bakeries in Delhi have expanded their offerings of Barbie-themed cakes to cater to the growing interest. They now provide a wide range of choices, including full-fledged Barbie cakes, cakes inspired by the dresses featured in the movie, and variations that follow a pink colour theme. These diverse options cater to different preferences, making Barbie cakes a popular choice for various celebrations.