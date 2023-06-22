Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Gear Up For Cage Fight, Internet Says 'God Let It Happen'

If you had to pick the side of a tech giant during a battle, who would it be: Twitter CEO Elon Musk or Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg? This might not be just a what-if question anymore. The rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has escalated to the point of a potential cage match. The surprising exchange began when Musk tweeted that he would be willing to engage in such a fight with Zuckerberg, reported Verge. Unfazed by the challenge, the Meta CEO fired back by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram account, along with the daring caption “Send me location." Confirmation from the portal has clarified that Zuckerberg’s response was not meant as a joke and he is all set for a fight if it happens. Meta spokesperson Iska Saric emphasized upon it, stating, “The story speaks for itself." With Zuckerberg’s unequivocal acceptance of the challenge, the ball is now firmly in Musk’s court to respond and determine the fate of this impending showdown.

Musk has issued his response with just two words: “Vegas Octagon." This statement reveals his agreement to participate in the proposed cage match and indicates his preference for the fight to take place in the iconic city of Las Vegas. As the news of this potential face-off continues to spread, Alex Heath, a deputy editor for The Verge, reached out to Musk on Twitter seeking confirmation. He wrote, “Elon, it is real. So, this is happening?”

Elon, it is real. So this is happening??? https://t.co/8gXwUJpNPW — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) June 22, 2023

please god, please let this happen— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) June 22, 2023

In response, Musk replied, “If this is for real, I will do it," reaffirming his commitment to follow through on the challenge if it materializes.

If this is for real, I will do it 🔥🔥— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

The prospect of two tech titans stepping into a literal arena to settle their differences has captivated the attention and imagination of the public. Social media users are now eagerly awaiting further developments to see if this extraordinary clash will indeed come to fruition, marking an unprecedented moment in the annals of both technology and competitive spectacle. When it actually came down to who would social media be willing to put their money on, people decided to weigh in their opinions. “Musk is going to do his signature move and just lay on Zuck. I’d pay good money to watch this on PPV,” a user wrote, followed by the hashtag Team Elon.

Musk is going to do his signature move and just lay on Zuck 🤣 I’d pay good money to watch this on PPV 😂 #TEAMELON— ĐOGEARMY GENERAL (@TheTeslaBull) June 22, 2023

“Zuckerberg has been training jujitsu for some time now and has been in tournaments lol js,” read a tweet.

Zuckerberg has been training jujitsu for some time now amd has been in tournaments lol js— Jsj_zodiac (@ferrel_joseph) June 22, 2023

Another user wrote, “We’ve gone from soap opera to one-on-one combat, gotta love it! You can take him, Elon!”

We've gone from soap opera to one-on-one combat, gotta love it!You can take him, Elon! 😁— LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) June 22, 2023

Who will you be willing to put your bet on in this clash of Tech Titans?