Mark Zuckerberg Needs '4,000 Calories' A Day, We Are Not Kidding

Though an actual cage fight between tech moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seems less plausible, the Meta co-founder appears to be prepping for it nonetheless. The billionaire business recently revealed he has quite an appetite that includes consuming a whopping 4,000 calories a single day. Mark Zuckerberg is known for following a strict fitness regime which includes training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Only weeks ago, he was promoted to compete at blue belt. Now, the Facebook CEO has announced he isn’t cutting weight. The revelation came as a response to a McDonald’s post on Threads.

“Y’all want anything from McDonald’s," the popular food chain asked its consumer on the newly launched application. Surprisingly, Mark Zuckerberg listed down a plethora of mouth-watering snacks in the comment section to order. “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later," wrote Mark Zuckerberg.

As soon as the funny response caught the attention of UFC fighter Mike Davis, he commented on the tech billionaire’s diet advising, “You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds." But the response didn’t budge the Facebook founder even a tad bit as he insisted on wanting everything on his list.

He wrote, “Not cutting weight so I need 4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious."

Last month, the Meta co-founder launched his new social media application Threads which is dubbed the rival of Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. Within less than a week, Mark Zuckerberg announced Threads has amassed about 100 million users. “Threads reached 100 million sign-ups this weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned in many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days," he said before thanking social media users. The tech mogul continued, “Thanks to all of you who are making this fun and friendly!"

Previously, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk publicly suggested they’d be interested in competing in a UFC-style cage fight. Even though an exhibition match agreement between the executives has not materialized, UFC president Dana White joining in on the fun, wearing Zuckerberg vs Musk shirt has left the internet wondering if a formal brawl is possible between the duo.