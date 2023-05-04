Mark Zuckerberg Ran 5km in Less Than 20 Minutes and Of Course the 'Robot' Theory is Back

It seems Mark Zuckerberg is never beating the “alien" allegations. There’s a running joke about the Meta founder, whereby people claim that Zuck is actually an alien or a robot roaming among us mere mortals. Zuckerberg’s photos on social media are often dragged through the trenches, with one of his selfies with his colleagues last year getting edited to the point that people sincerely thought something was wrong.

Now, the alien theory is back and raging once again. The reason? Zuckerberg’s running speed. He and his friends casually hit a sub20mins 5km. This means that he finished running 5km in less than 20 minutes- 19:34 minutes to be precise. His speed was 3:55mins/km. Which is pretty cool, and for the average Twitter user, pretty extraordinary.

“Easy for a billionaire robot," one Twitter user wrote. “He is practicing for when ‘eat the rich’ crowd comes after him," quipped another. “Elon wants to live on Mars, and Bezos wants to have Amazon fulfillment centers across the solar system, but Zuckerberg? Zuckerberg is getting ready to hunt people for sport," reads one tweet. “Was it in Metaverse or Actualverse??????" One Twitter user asked.

Mark Zuckerberg ran 19:34 5km (3:55mins/km). BruhhhhImagine being a billionaire and casually dropping a sub20mins 5km. pic.twitter.com/glxZO61NQ6 — Satyadeep roat (@satyadeeproat) May 2, 2023

Easy for a billionaire robot https://t.co/hZ4lLW7OBV— Manoj Mahalingam | StackToHeap 🎙️ (@manojlds) May 3, 2023

He is practicing for when "eat the rich" crowd comes after him https://t.co/AKOuPDfg3v— . (@AJayAWhy) May 3, 2023

Elon wants to live on Mars, and Bezos wants to have Amazon fulfillment centers across the solar system, but Zuckerberg? Zuckerberg is getting ready to hunt people for sport. https://t.co/KsyR8SErot— Jetha Chan (@jetha) May 3, 2023

Was it in Metaverse or Actualverse??????— Shri Hacker (@shrihacker) May 3, 2023

One Twitter user put forward a separate theory that doesn’t have anything to do with aliens, robots or the metaverse:

When you’re a billionaire you can wake up one morning and say “I want to run a 20min 5k” and get the best trainer and resources, cancel meetings, and train.Real flex is with < $50k/yr — Deedy (@debarghya_das) May 3, 2023

Looks like it did happen in Actualverse.

