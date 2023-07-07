Mark Zuckerberg Takes a Cheeky Dig at Twitter, Promises to Keep Threads 'Friendly'

As Meta’s new Twitter competitor Threads has recently been released, Mark Zuckerberg has now revealed his opinion on why he believes Twitter failed - people on there aren’t ‘friendly’, or as Twitterati is taking it - they are just too ‘mean’. Since its launch on July 6, the text-based app has become the talk of the town and Zuckerberg is leaving no stones unturned to take this advantage. He has been replying to queries and user’s Threads, expressing his vision for Threads’ future.

However, one particular interaction captured the attention of a user. Mark Cuban, a user on the new social media platform, addressed Zuckerberg: “Hey @zuck, are you sure you have to open this up to everyone? It’s pretty nice right now. Amazing people on here."

In response, the Meta CEO stated, “The goal is to keep it friendly as it expands. I think it’s possible and will ultimately be the key to its success. That’s one reason Twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently."

This sparked a frenzy on Twitter as people began interpreting Zuckerberg’s remarks as him calling Twitter users too mean. A user named @petergyang shared a screenshot of the conversation and commented, “Zuck thinks Twitter never succeeded because people on here are too mean." Another user shared a similar screenshot and wrote, “Mark Zuckerberg is such a loser."

Some individuals speculated on Zuckerberg’s intentions, saying, “Zuckerberg’s plan is very clear. The mechanism by which Threads will maintain ‘friendliness’ is censorship. How else do you keep a place ‘friendly’?"

On the other hand, some agreed with Zuckerberg’s point of view. One person commented, “There’s a lot that can be improved about Twitter, he’s right. It’s important for Twitter to have some competitive pressure." Another user wrote, “Correct to some extent."

In the midst of this, a heated rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk has taken center stage on social media platforms.

People are choosing sides in this Zuck vs Musk trend, and memes have come to the rescue, adding a humourous twist to the situation.