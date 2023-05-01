Mark Zuckerberg’s Daughters Are ‘Met Gala Ready’ In 3D Printed Clothes Made By Him

American business magnate Mark Zuckerberg is not your usual dad, he is also an artist who loves to create new outfits for his girls. He has once again taken social media by storm with his recent Instagram post. The tech billionaire, who is known for his passion for building and creating things, has shared pictures of his daughters wearing 3D-printed dresses. In the post, Zuckerberg proudly exclaimed that he had recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with his daughters, showcasing a few of his projects from the last month. The pictures feature his two daughters, August and Maxima, dressed in green and blue playful outfits, designed and printed by their doting dad.

Zuckerberg’s statement that he had to learn how to sew for this project also served as a reminder that it’s never too late to pick up a new skill or hobby. His Instagram post showcased that, with a little bit of determination and willingness to learn, anyone can tap into their creative side and make something unique and special. The caption read, “I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month… (and yes, I had to learn to sew)."

Mark Zuckerberg’s post has received widespread attention and praise, with many lauding his efforts to involve his children in his passions. One of the users wrote that Zuckerberg’s daughters look “Met Gala ready" in the pictures. The tech giant’s post shows that he is not only a successful businessman but also a devoted father who is willing to learn and try new things with his kids. “The time they are spending with you on this project is something they will always remember in the future!” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user commented, “Daughters have a superpower to transform their fathers."

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg made headlines with snaps in which he is seen dressed in a Louis Vuitton outfit while walking down a fashion runway. The images, which were generated using MidJourney AI, were shared by a Twitter user and are highly convincing with realistic details. However, a closer look at Zuckerberg’s hands reveals that the pictures are not authentic. In addition, other photos have emerged on Twitter showing Zuckerberg wearing a bright yellow streetwear outfit, a departure from his usual plain and monochromatic attire.

Mark Zuckerberg doing rounds on the runway, pure fashionista. 💬Prompt in alt https://t.co/GQB0nXRzHs pic.twitter.com/xYE3zkaGAm — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) March 29, 2023

Zuckerberg is just another addition to the list of famous personalities who have seen themselves get transformed, thanks to the power of AI.

