Masaba Gupta Trolled for Her Brand's Newly-launched 'Surya Namaskar' Sunscreen, Actor Reacts

Masaba Gupta, a renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actress, has been making waves with her brand LoveChild. Recently, LoveChild unveiled its latest product, a dermatologically tested serum sunscreen called ‘Surya Namaskar.’ However, since the announcement, the product’s unique name has attracted some attention on social media, with a few trolls making jokes at the intersection of Yoga’s Sun Salutation and the skincare product.

Among the many reactions, one Twitter user commented, “M@saba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

Masaba herself took notice of the tweet and responded, saying, “Better coming from me than some international agency trying to use Indian names and make them exotic for international consumers. Also - it works. Works Wonders. It’s a powerful formula. Send me your address in DM, sending it over to try :)"

Better coming from me than some international agency trying to use Indian names and make them exotic for international consumers. Also - it works. Works Wonders. It’s a powerful formula. Send me your address in DM,sending it over to try 🙂 https://t.co/rDl0SjvQqU— Masaba (@MasabaG) June 23, 2023

Although some individuals found the concept intriguing, others remained unconvinced by the name choice. One person commented, “I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar. People be trying to capture ANY random market these days. As if Dr. Sheth and Minimalist don’t exist. Why would I get a sunscreen from a designer?"

I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar. People be trying to capture ANY random market these days. As if Dr. Sheth and Minimalist don’t exist Why would I get a sunscreen from a designer? — Miss Mary (@WastedHoe) June 23, 2023

I heard Masaba launched a new sunscreen called Surya Namaskar.What a brilliant name!!! Kudos @MasabaG — (@_McSassy_) June 23, 2023

Still not going to buy a sunscreen named Surya Namaskar. pic.twitter.com/iP3B2qLvRt— AH (@TaciturnToast) June 23, 2023

What do Masaba Gupta and Yoga have in common?Surya Namaskar — Prarthana Puthran (@PrarthanaPuthr1) June 22, 2023

Another expressed their concerns, stating, “Isn’t that a bad name for sun ‘screen’? Surya Namaskar kinda does the job of inviting the sun’s rays to energize you… While a sunscreen is a blocker between the rays and you."

Isn’t that a bad name for sun ‘screen’?Surya Namaskar kinda does the job of inviting the sun’s rays to energise you.. While a sunscreen is a blocker between the rays and you. https://t.co/f0QTkb6WPf— Anubha Bhat (@teatattler) June 22, 2023

Nonetheless, LoveChild’s ‘Surya Namaskar’ sunscreen, priced at Rs. 750, is described as “the ultimate fusion of a serum and sunscreen that seamlessly blends into your skin leaving behind a moisturised look."

Say hello to the sun with LoveChild’s newly launched all year-round #skinsential! Surya Namaskar Invisible Serum Sunscreen with SPF50 PA +++ is here to protect, nourish & rejuvenate your skin!#Sunscreen #SunscreenQueenSHOP NOW https://t.co/wtNgThoyOR pic.twitter.com/r1nkQmbHbu — LoveChild By Masaba (@LoveChild_in) June 23, 2023

In addition to her successful ventures in fashion, Masaba also expanded her career into acting. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’, followed by appearances in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and the second season of her own show. Furthermore, Masaba has ventured into the realm of makeup with Lovechild Beauty, a makeup line created in collaboration with Myntra.