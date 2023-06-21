Massive Price Difference in Male, Female Tickets For Speed Dating Event in Bengaluru Causes Outrage

Speed dating has become a common practice. Now, several companies organise their own speed dating events in metropolitan cities. The idea is that people who have registered, go into the experience and prioritise personality over physical attraction. In most cases, it is a blind date and you pick people by your preferences and similar choices. Now, another such event is about to take place in Bangalore. But what has shocked people is the massive price difference in the male and female tickets.

Taking to Twitter, user named, Ansh Agarwal shared how the event requires the male participant to pay Rs 1499. However, the female participant can enter the event by giving just Rs 99.

The tickets can be booked through Book My Show and the description of the event read, “Tired of swiping and texting?

Come, join us at our social mixer to meet potential dates and friends in real life. We`ve designed this event to boost intimacy between curated attendees, resulting in friendship, romance, and even marriage.” It further mentioned that the event will include some “fun” ice breakers and speed dating games in order to initiate mindful conversations and deep connections.

While most people are shocked, one mentioned how this makes sense as gender ration will be skewed. “Makes sense no? Clearly the gender ratio would be skewed. Similar to the entry scene at clubs,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Imagine if it was 99 for men too. It would be 1 female to 100 males. Reason: Females are less likely to try this out. For different reasons.”

“When it’s free or cheap, it’s because you’re the product,” wrote another person.

Reminds me of this pub 'Whats in a Name' in Koramangala that intended to welcome (nay lure) women to visit by saying 'free drinks and free cash'. Me: Wow, can it get more offensive?Also me: Why doesn't anyone offer free food? Why must I drink? Get me some Nachos on the house https://t.co/fwGHRdX5F1— Akshaya (@AkshayaS90) June 20, 2023

Price is too high for women, every interaction with a man costs me my sanity https://t.co/EPkATujUsD— pata laguga (@Muskan_singhhhh) June 20, 2023

women should get paid for every interaction they have w men, just for compensation https://t.co/VtpIPtFwoL— manas is proud ✨ (@mitskisbf) June 20, 2023

Because women don’t need to sign up for anything to get a date. The platforms want women so that men come. ‍♀️ https://t.co/jmX0stIeIh— Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) June 20, 2023

