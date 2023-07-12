Math Plays Cupid In This Viral Chat And Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

Mathematics, the dreaded subject that has plagued the lives of countless students, has unexpectedly become the catalyst for a love story. A Twitter post featuring a math problem and a potential date has gone viral, leaving users in awe. The post, which has garnered widespread attention on the social media platform, features a screenshot of a chat conversation between two individuals. It all begins with one person texting a math equation to the other. The recipient of the message responds with a humorous remark, stating that the math equation had awakened their inner nerd. Intriguingly, the person on the receiving end proceeds to solve the equation and replies with a picture of the solved problem, playfully mentioning that they wouldn’t have bothered if they didn’t find the sender attractive.

The person who had sent the equation confesses that they have no idea whether the solution is correct or not but added that it has unexpectedly aroused their interest.

The unexpected nature of the post has captivated online users as no one could have anticipated math playing a role in the realm of romantic encounters. The screenshot of the chat was shared along with a text that read, “Probably the first and the last time math has gotten anyone laid.”

prolly the first and the last time math has gotten anyone laid pic.twitter.com/clbjl8xoRY— mogambo (@fahmad07) July 11, 2023

The post amassed 123k views, generating a flurry of reactions. Some users pointed out that the solution to the equation was actually incorrect, criticizing the choice of integration by parts over long division.

This is absolutely wrong???? Because why would u do integration by parts there and not long division???? 😭— Rashi (@cancelrashi) July 11, 2023

Another curious user asked if the encounter had truly led to a romantic encounter, reflecting on their own disdain for calculus.

I always hated calculus 🤢Did this actually get you laid tho— nuts (@HolyLint1205) July 11, 2023

A person expressed their belief that unexpected methods can yield surprising results.

You never know what works xD— Rohit (@TRRohit20) July 12, 2023

The comment section buzzed with discussions on the validity of the equation and the potential for math to serve as an unlikely matchmaker.

