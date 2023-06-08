Mathematical Mastery: Australian Man Wins Lottery 14 Times Using a Simple Formula

For at least once, we have all thought about winning a lottery and solving all our problems. But it remains a dream for most of us. As per reports, only one of 1.4 crore people wins the big lottery. That too only once in his lifetime. But recently, an Australian man won the lottery 14 times using only a basic math formula.

As per reports, Stephen Mandel, a Romanian-born Australian citizen and mathematician, cracked the lottery system with simple math and his intelligence. In a media interaction, he said that whenever he used to buy lotteries, his guess turned out to be correct. That too, not for a small amount but for a straight lottery jackpot. He used a special formula, in which he took out five numbers, guessed the sixth, and made accurate bets. You will be surprised to know that the very first lottery turned out to be so big that he decided to leave Romania and settle in Australia with his family.

Stephen Mandel entered the lottery field in 1960 to earn more money, although he was doing a job. After shifting to Australia, he started buying lotteries from Romania, Australia, and America and started winning every time. The situation reached such an extent that the lottery officials got upset. They made strict rules to stop Mandel and banned him from buying all tickets from one person. Despite that, there was no benefit. Stephen started winning the lottery one after the other. He won 12 lotteries, back-to-back, in Australia.

Later, the rules became more strict, and Mandel set up his lottery firm. Only then did he come to know that there are no such strict rules in America. So he went to America and started buying lotteries, where he earned INR 3 crore ($36,000). The biggest jackpot was won in Virginia. However, it resulted in a four-year legal battle, which saw the syndicate investigated by the likes of the CIA and FBI, but suspicions went unfounded. But by 1995, Mandel had filed for bankruptcy.