Mattel is Paying Rs 3 Lakh Per Week for Role of 'Chief UNO Officer', Here's All You Need to Know

Imagine getting paid handsomely for indulging in the very thing you love the most, even if it’s a game. It’s like a dream come true for many, and guess what? That dream job is now a reality, thanks to the multinational toy and entertainment giant, Mattel. They are on the lookout for their very own “Chief UNO Player" to introduce fans to their latest creation, the UNO Quatro card game.

In this one-of-a-kind job, the lucky candidate will be required to spend four days a week in New York City, playing UNO Quatro for four hours each day. Alongside their love for the UNO brand, they must possess an outgoing personality, as they will be engaging strangers, inviting them to join the game, and explaining the rules to them. And the best part – they will be rewarded with a generous weekly salary of $4,444 (approximately Rs. 3.6 lakhs)!

“Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO and, best of all, getting paid while doing it?" rightly asked Ray Adler, Mattel’s vice president and global head of games in Los Angeles, California. He further elaborated, “We’re constantly looking for new ways to engage with UNO fans, and with the nationwide search for the first-ever chief UNO player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before. We’re thrilled to offer this position to the ultimate UNO player who will help us introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world."

The application deadline for this unique part-time position is set for August 10, so if you’re up for the challenge, don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

However, if playing UNO professionally isn’t enough, other companies are also recognising the potential of turning passions into professions. Earlier, iQOO, a leading smartphone brand, made headlines with its inaugural Chief Gaming Officer (CGO) role, offering a generous sum of Rs. 10 lakhs for a six-month term. This exciting opportunity targeted young gaming enthusiasts under the age of 25, providing them with a chance to transform their love for gaming into a fulfilling and well-paying career.

Isn’t it fascinating how some companies are breaking conventional barriers and making dreams a reality by providing these cool and unusual job opportunities?