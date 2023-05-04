‘May the Fourth Be With You': Fans Celebrate Star Wars Day In Signature Style

It is May 4, the time of the year to celebrate Star Wars Day using the catchy tagline, “May the fourth be with you.” Star Wars, a successful sci-fi franchise that was way ahead of its time, has expanded its ventures into comic books, theme parks, TV shows, and video games, among others. The unofficial annual holiday marks the release of George Lucas’ first Star Wars film back in 1977. To celebrate the special day, die-hard fans of the franchise organize theme parties and movie marathons to recognize the existence of Jedi masters and Yoda. This year is no different.

Fans are also flooding social media platforms with the tagline “May the fourth be with you,” a clever pun and wordplay to the movie’s popular phrase “May the force be with you.” In the movies, the term ‘force’ is recognized as an energy field that connects everything and everyone with the universe. The tagline is used to wish people good luck implying that the force works in their favour. The fandom merely replaces ‘force’ with ‘fourth’ just to add a unique touch to their celebration.

From sharing adorable photos of Yoda to recalling iconic movie scenes, Twitter is abuzz with Star Wars nostalgia. Be it posters, videos or gifs, fans have gone all out to shower love on the sci-fi franchise. Check it out:

may the 4th be with you! happy star wars day to my favorite clan of two 💚 pic.twitter.com/qu3OKotrL2— elle ✨ missing din djarin🍄 (@elliedjariin) May 4, 2023

star wars will forever be meant for everyone. happy may 4th my friends… and may the force be with you 🙂 #MayThe4thBeWithYou #May4th #StarWars pic.twitter.com/2rjDVTJT2J— serrina ✨ hunter’s wife ✨ star wars day (@serrinatano) May 4, 2023

May the 4th be with y'all….🫂HAPPY STAR WARS DAY ✨️ pic.twitter.com/wuCUnLVwrY — Sella (Taylor's Version)🐈 (@nanonohm7) May 3, 2023

A fan Star Wars fan celebrated the day with acene from the movie.

Happy Star Wars Day! On this very special occasion I want to remember the Star Wars scene that changed history and gave us one of the most iconic lines ever put to screen.#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/UthO1PCrVQ— Aaron Skyguy (@Aaron_Skyguy) May 4, 2023

Here’s how Twitter’s celebrating Star Wars Day:

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/0OJqCGUNl2— Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) May 4, 2023

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY pic.twitter.com/GLKV6STSDg— julia STAR WARS DAY (@saturnartquinn) May 4, 2023

Since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, the franchise has undergone major changes with the introduction of a plethora of films and TV series. The early two sequels were namely, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of Jedi, in recent times shows like The Mandalorian keep fans hooked to the universe.

The earliest usage of the wordpay ‘May the fourth be with you’ dates back to 1978 when the catchphrase of Jedi masters was all over the American newspapers. It was used to mark Independence Day on July 4. Just a year later, the highly popularized phrase made its comeback to welcome Britain’s new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations!” read the headline of the London Evening News on May 4.

This year, the streaming service Disney + is premiering Star Wars Visions Volume 2 to mark the special occasion.

