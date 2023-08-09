McDonald's Employee Reveals How Much Sugar is Poured in Iced Tea, Stuns the Internet

McDonald’s has always been a go to food outlet for many people. After all, nothing beats the scrumptious chicken burger, along with nuggets and iced tea. However, have you ever thought how harmful this iced tea is? If not, we will tell you. An employee from the fast food chain has revealed that the beloved iced tea is a lot sweeter than customers think. The woman with the username @gia2bad on TikTok showed viewers how the drink is made, leaving them in complete shock.

The video which has now gone viral has Gia claiming that the fast food chain puts an entire 4-pound, which is 1.8 kg approximately, bag of sugar in the beverage. “If y’all were wondering why the sweet tea so sweet at McDonald’s,” she wrote in the text on the video. It basically showed her emptying a bag of White Satin sugar into a bucket of tea and stirring it up. “Yes we use a whole bag sometimes 2,” she further mentioned.

According to reports, many people mentioned how different locations have different methods of preparing the drink. As per the website, McDonald’s claims that one large tea contains 40 grams of sugar. However, employees have said that it is significantly more than that.

