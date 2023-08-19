Meet Aditi Mittal, One of the First Indian Women to Take Up Comedy 'Seriously'

Aditi Mittal is one of the most prominent stand-up comedians in India. She is also one of the first females to be ranked as India’s top 10 stand-up comedians by Times Of India. Her unabashed, witty, and humourous take on various social aspects, including feminism, and gender stereotypes, often takes audiences on a laughter riot. Let’s explore the life and journey of this talented comedian, and how she achieved fame over the years.

Early Life and Education

Aditi Mittal was born on November 12, 1987, in Pune, Maharashtra. She completed her schooling at St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s School in Pune, before relocating to the UK. She studied theatrical literature at UK’s Wroxton College and then moved to Fairleigh Dickinson University to study communication and literature. Aditi worked in the UK for some time before returning to India and starting her profession as a full-time stand-up comedian.

The Rise of Aditi Mittal

After leaving a job in New York and relocating to India in 2009, Aditi established her career as a stand-up comedian. She began conducting her own training after being drawn in by the growing interest in the field of comedy. Later on, she progressed to live performances. Aditi has been in the American documentary ‘Stand-Up Planet’, which chronicles a stand-up comic’s search for the funniest content from the developing world, alongside American and South African comedians.

She has made appearances on the political satire program ‘Jay Hind’ and CNN-IBN’s ‘Phenking News’ with Cyrus Broacha. She was a founding member of two of India’s most prestigious parody award shows, the Ghanta Awards and the Filmfail Awards. She has appeared in Vir Das’ ‘Ripping the Decade’, Comedy Central India’s ‘Fools Gold Awards’, and Channel V’s ‘Bollywood OMG’.

Content and Impact

Aditi has impressed the masses with her perfect comical timing. She sends ripples across the audience with her intelligent jokes on society in general, crude politics, and subjects centring around gender, sex, and most importantly feminism.

Controversy

Comedian Kaneez Surka accused Aditi of sexual harassment in 2018 after she claimed that Aditi kissed her forcefully. Later on, in October of the same year, she publicly apologised to Kaneez for causing her ‘discomfort’.

Net Worth

With 2.38 lakh YouTube subscribers, 102K Instagram followers, and 336K Twitter followers, Aditi Mittal is quite popular on social media as well. Her net worth is $10 million.