Meet Aishwarya Mohanraj, That 'Comicstaan' Contestant Who is Now a Relatable Stand-up Comedian

Aishwarya Mohanraj rose to prominence by securing a spot among the top 10 contestants on Comicstaan, a stand-up comedy competition series showcased on Amazon Prime Video. Particularly recognized for her stand-up performances that deeply resonate with women, Aishwarya’s relatable humour has garnered a significant fan base.

Read below to know more about this stand-up comedian:

Education Qualification:

The stand-up comedian hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. She completed her school at R.N. Podar School, Mumbai. Post that, she pursued a degree in Bachelor of Pharmacy, and later, went on to pursue qualification in a Master of Business Administration (Pharm. Tech) at the School of Pharmacy and Technology Management NMIMS, Mumbai, India.

Personal Life:

Aishwarya Mohanraj, born on July 26, 1994, is the daughter of Mohanraj Pallat and Krishna Pallat.

Professional Life:

During her college years, Aishwarya ventured into the professional world through various roles. She worked as a Technical Intern (Quality Control) at Cipla, a pharmaceutical company, for a few months. Following that, she gained experience as a Public Relations Intern with Bristol-Myers Squibb for a span of 5 months. Aishwarya’s journey then led her to Nielsen, the market research company, where she joined as an analyst at their Mumbai office in June 2017. However, her stint lasted only 6 months, as she swiftly realized that the role wasn’t aligned with her aspirations.

Her subsequent transition into comedy marked a pivotal turn. Merely three months into this new pursuit, Comicstaan, a stand-up comedy competition television series broadcast on Amazon Prime, beckoned. The show’s organizers presented Aishwarya with an opportunity, stipulating that participation required a three-month commitment.

Consulting her parents, Aishwarya garnered their support and embarked on a transformative journey. Consequently, in 2018, she emerged as a contestant on Season 1 of Comicstaan, ultimately securing a spot within the top 10.

Aishwarya’s authenticity and relatable content have garnered her affection and admiration. Her approach to videos, reflecting genuine experiences, resonates universally. Additionally, she has worked as a content writer for several shows, including Son of Abish, Behti Naak, On Air with AIB, Comicstaan S02, and One Mic Stand.

Aishwarya Mohanraj’s Relationship:

Aishwarya is married to Aakash Shah, the founder of One Hand Clap, a company specializing in advertising services. Before establishing this venture, Aakash also worked as the Social Media Head at All India Bakchod and as a Writer at ScoopWhoop Media Pvt. Ltd.

In her YouTube videos Aishwarya told that had met Aakash on a few occasions during his tenure as the social media head at AIB. At one point, she received a notification that Aakash had started following her on social media. Subsequently, they initiated conversations that gradually evolved into a romantic connection. This journey culminated in Aishwarya and Aakash tying the knot on October 19, 2022.

Most popular videos:

The most popular video on Aishwarya Mohanraj’s was posted on May 20, 2020. The video is titled as, “My First Relationship | Stand-Up Comedy by Aishwarya Mohanraj.” It has accumulated 15 million views.

Following closely, the second most-viewed video on her channel is “My Pregnancy Test | Stand-Up Comedy by Aishwarya Mohanraj," which was uploaded on August 11, 2020, and has garnered over 13.5 million views.

The third most-watched video is not a stand-comedy video but is a vlog capturing the moment her boyfriend proposed to her. This heartwarming video, posted on March 4, 2022, has attracted an audience of more than 4.7 million viewers.

Social Media Presence:

Aishwarya Mohanraj boosts an extensive fan base across multiple social media platforms. Her Instagram account commands a substantial following of more than 768k followers. She shares her stand-up comedy videos exclusively on her YouTube channel, which she established on September 29, 2012. This channel presently boasts an impressive 719k subscriber count. On the other hand, her twitter account has over 44.3k followers. While she is not that much active on her Facebook account, she still maintains 6k followers on the platform.