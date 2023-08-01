Meet Ajay, The YouTuber Who Dropped Out of College to Pursue 'Total Gaming'

Ajay, a prominent Indian gaming YouTuber, is renowned for his expertise in the battle royale game Garena Free Fire. He is widely known by his YouTube channel, Total Gaming. Ajay’s dedicated followers affectionately refer to him as Ajju Bhai. Among gamers, he holds the distinction of having the largest number of Indian YouTube subscribers.

Let us know in detail, everything about Ajay a.k.a. Ajju Bhai, the owner of YouTube channel Total Gaming:

Personal life

Born in 1998, he was 23 years old at the time when he started his YouTube channel. Coming from a modest middle-class background, he resides in Ahmedabad alongside his parents and younger brother, forming a close-knit family of four.

YouTube Career of Ajay

In 2017, Ajay took a bold step by leaving college midway, which marked a significant turning point in his life. In 2018, he, along with a clear vision, created two YouTube channels dedicated to gaming content. Additionally, both channels were launched on the same date, October 9, 2018.

Right from the start, Ajay had a strong conviction about his potential on YouTube and believed that he would achieve great success in the future. Initially, he had planned to upload videos related to Free Fire on his channel. However, during that time, PUBG was dominating the gaming scene in India, capturing massive popularity. Despite the trend, Ajay chose to focus on Free Fire and found incredible success with his decision.

As time went on, he expanded the variety of games featured on his channel, engaging his audience with content from Call of Duty, PUBG, Free Fire, and GTA5. Continuously posting his videos, he quickly gained a substantial following.

In 2019, the Free Fire team embarked on international trips to countries like Brazil and Indonesia. Ajju Bhai also received an invitation to accompany them, but due to his responsibilities at the office, he regretfully couldn’t join them on those trips. Nevertheless, his unwavering dedication to his YouTube journey has made him a prominent figure in the gaming community.

Total number of channels

In total, the YouTuber Total Gaming boasts an impressive subscriber count of 35.6 million, making it one of the most popular channels. AJAY VERSE follows closely with 6.57 million subscribers, while AJJUBHAI’s channel has garnered 645k subscribers. TG Highlights and Total Gaming Shorts have also amassed substantial audiences, with 1.33 million and 1.78 million subscribers, respectively. Moving beyond YouTube, the influencer enjoys a significant presence on other platforms as well, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram and 238.7k followers on Twitter. The Free Fire ID number and name of Ajju Bhai are 451012596 and Ajjubhai94, respectively.

Total gaming revenue

Recent estimates suggest that Ajay, popularly known as Total Gaming or Ajay, has amassed a total net worth of $2 million, equivalent to around 14 to 15 crore Indian Rupees. Total Gaming’s annual revenue ranges between Rs 2 and Rs 3 crores, with a yearly growth rate of 20%.

Most viewed videos of Ajay as of now

1) The most viewed video of Ajay is, “Ajjubhai94 vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamer) Best Clash Battle Who will Win - Garena Free Fire,” that was posted three years ago. The video has over 38 million views.

2) The video that grabbed the second position is, “Ajjubhai is Next Factory King? Only Factory Roof Challenge With Amitbhai - Garena Free Fire,” with over 31 million views so far.

3) The third most watched video is, “Factory King Really? Mania meet Dream Girl Must Watch Only Factory Challenge - Garena Free Fire,” with 30 million views.

Additional Information

In addition to his gaming career, Ajay works as a growth hacker for a software company and holds a background as a trained software engineer. Total Gaming’s subscriber count surpasses popular streamers like Hydra Dynamo and Soul Mortal, attesting to his immense popularity in the gaming community.