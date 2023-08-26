Meet Altair, The Cat With The Longest Tail In World

Cats aren’t ordinary creatures and always manage to captivate us with their antics. But a feline named Altair from Michigan, US, is a bit special as it holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest tail on a domestic cat living’. In a world where domestic cats are often associated with small size and elegance, Altair’s grandeur stands out. Weighing in at 20 pounds (approximately 9kg), this feline sensation boasts a tail measuring a staggering 16.07 inches (40.83 cm). Altair set the record on October 25, 2021 and now his tail may have grown even longer.

Dr. William John Powers, the owner of Altair, revealed the factors that contributed to his feline’s record-breaking achievement. According to him, genetics played a role, as Altair’s half-brother, Cygnus, previously held the title for the longest tail.

“His brother Cygnus has the record for the longest tail ever, so genetics certainly played a part,” said Dr. Powers.

He added that Altair’s special diet could also have played a role in the unusual growth of his tail. “But I’ve had four Guinness World Records title-holding cats now, so I suspect it’s likely at least in part to the special diet that I designed for them,” the owner said.

Dr. William John Powers first met Altair after a fire killed all his house cats in 2017. The owner said that the woman who bred Altair told him that he was the half-brother of Cygnus, a cat once owned by Dr. Powers.

Dr Powers said Altair had a long tail from the time he was a kitten just like his brother. He added that the tail kept getting longer as Altair aged.

Altair’s mystique goes beyond just his tail’s extraordinary length. Despite his luxuriously fluffy fur, Altair isn’t a frequent shredder. His shedding season coincides with the spring and autumn equinoxes. Explaining the shedding process, Dr. Powers said, stating that the changing length of daylight triggers hormonal responses that determine when Altair’s fur should be shed or grown.

“It’s kind of neat how it works, the length of the day changes how many photons from the sun strike his retina, and that signal tells the brain that the days are shortening or lengthening and that releases hormones which regulate which coat to produce or shed,” he said.