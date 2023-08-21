Meet Amit Tandon, The MBA Graduate Who Found His Passion in Stand-up Comedy

Amit Tandon aka “The Married Guy," stands as a prominent and accomplished comedian originating from India. His stand-up acts have achieved significant acclaim and resonated with audiences throughout the country. With a knack for humour, Amit possesses the ability to forge an instant connection with his audience through related topics. Let us know more about the MBA turned stand-up comedian:

About Amit Tandon:

Born on December 14, 1975, Amit Tandon spent his early years in Patiala before shifting to Chandigarh. He eventually made his way to Delhi for his education. His journey included dedicated efforts to secure admission into IIT for his engineering studies, followed by MBA. Transforming from an engineer-MBA hybrid, he embarked on an entrepreneurial path, establishing his own venture. However, when he ran out of financial resources, he started doing a corporate job. In 2006, Amit, along with his wife, started an HR consulting firm that lasted until 2017.

Family:

Amit Tandon is married to Sonal Tandon, and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter.

Comedy career:

Amit’s love for comedy didn’t start overnight. In fact, he achieved his initial breakthrough through corporate performance. At the age of 47, Amit has amassed an impressive tally of over 1,400 shows under his belt. This includes a remarkable 200 shows across 25 diverse countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Dubai, and Singapore. His viral videos collectively boast a staggering 100 million views across various social media platforms.

While he identifies more as a writer than solely a stand-up comedian, Amit’s versatility is evident. A notable milestone in Amit’s career was his inclusion as one of the pioneering three Indian comedians on Netflix.

He burst onto the global stage with an impactful appearance in the highly successful comedy event series “Comedians of the World," which premiered on Netflix in January 2019. This internationally acclaimed platform featured a curated group of 47 comedians from around the globe. Amit’s comedic prowess transcended boundaries, resonating on a global scale with over 200 international shows spanning 25 countries, encompassing the likes of the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Dubai, and Singapore.

A true testament to his dedication to comedy, Amit’s accomplishments extended to the establishment of “Grandmasters of Comedy." Additionally, Amit played a pivotal role in introducing “Fight Comic" to India—an acclaimed comedy face-off show originating from Singapore.

Most popular videos:

Among the collection of videos on his YouTube channel, the following have garnered significant popularity:

1) Leading the pack is the video titled “First Drinking Experience," which premiered on December 31, 2019. Since its release, it has amassed an impressive count of more than 7.3 million views.

2) Following closely is the video “Indian Middle Class Symbols," a relatable depiction of middle-class Indian families. This particular video was shared on September 2, 2016, and its view count now surpasses 6.6 million.

3) Another engaging entry is the video “Women are more Intelligent," which made its debut on February 10, 2017. This video secures the position of the third most watched video on his channel, having attracted over 6.5 million views.

Social media presence:

Amit Tandon became a part of the YouTube community on August 21, 2006. However, it wasn’t until April 18, 2016, that he aired his very first video on his channel. Presently, his official YouTube channel boasts a substantial following of over 7,54,000 subscribers.

Talking about his Instagram presence, Amit commands a notable audience of over 178k followers. His profile serves as a platform for sharing short clips from his stand-up performances.

His Twitter engagement is also noteworthy, as he actively employs the platform to share updates about his upcoming shows. With a following of around 46.5k on Twitter, Amit engages with his fans through his timely tweets.

Additionally, on Facebook, his popularity remains evident with approximately 687K followers, making his presence felt across multiple social media platforms.