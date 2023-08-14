Meet Anubhav Singh Bassi: A Lawyer to UPSC Aspirant to Stand-Up Comedian, He's Done it All

Anubhav Singh Bassi has made his place as one of the nation’s foremost stand-up comedians, and is renowned for his storytelling prowess. With a staggering count of over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, he has established himself as an internet sensation.

Early life and Education qualifications:

Hailing from Parikshitgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Anubhav Singh Bassi was born on January 9, 1991. He did his schooling at Dewan Public School. In 2015, he earned his BA LLB degree from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University.

Career:

Anubhav Singh Bassi dabbled in various professions before achieving fame as a stand-up comedian. He first embarked on a journey to become a lawyer. Later, he shifted his focus to pursue the UPSC examination. But fortunes did not align in his favour, and he could not clear the civil service recruitment exam.

Undeterred, he ventured into running a fast-food restaurant, yet luck remained elusive. Ultimately, in 2017, Anubhav Singh Bassi embraced stand-up comedy as his next endeavour.

His journey into the field began with open mic events. He discovered one such event through an online search and gradually immersed himself in the stand-up scene while also working at a startup.

Although Anubhav Singh Bassi’s YouTube channel was established in 2016, his first video didn’t make its debut until 2019. Titled “Cheating,” it humorously tackled the subject of lawyers. Subsequently, he rose to stardom with his channel.

Notably, he has given a Ted Talk about his personal struggles and the transformative journey that led him to become a celebrated comic.

Awards and International Tours:

In 2021, Anubhav received the esteemed “Youth Icon of the Year” trophy from the Golden Glory Awards. His nationwide tour, Bas Kar Bassi, was held in more than 35 cities. He has performed internationally as well, with different tours in the US, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe.

Social Media Presence:

The stand-up comedian commands a substantial audience across various social media platforms. Notably, AnubhavSingh Bassi’s YouTube channel boasts a subscriber base of 4.54 million, while his Instagram handle has over 2.4 million followers.

Controversy:

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition on July 17 that sought action against Anubhav Singh Bassi for supposedly humiliating lawyers in his show ‘Bas Kar Bassi’. Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia stated that the court was uninterested in considering the petition. Advocate Farhat Warsi, the petitioner, was advised by the judges to come up with a stronger case, with the SC stating, “Why should we entertain this against some stand-up comedy show? Come with something better.” The apex court further remarked that the responsibility for addressing such matters should lie with the concerned legal community and not be shouldered by an individual petitioner.

Most popular videos on YouTube:

The most watched video on his channel, with a staggering 79 million views, is “Cheating: Stand Up Comedy ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi”

“Hostel – Stand Up Comedy ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi,” is the second most watched video with 70 million views.

“Roommate – Stand Up Comedy Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi” was posted two years ago and has 69 million views so far.

Movies:

Anubhav Singh Bassi made his debut in Bollywood this year with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie, directed by Luv Ranjan, starred Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles. In the film, Anubhav Singh Bassi portrays the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood friend.