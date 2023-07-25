Meet Ashish Chanchlani, The 'Vine Guy' Who Became India's Biggest and Beloved YouTuber

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has bagged the title of the most-followed Indian influencer with over eight lakh followers on Meta threads. He began his content creation journey by releasing funny vines with the name Ashish Chanchlani Vines and impressed his loyal fandom with uncanny humour. The road to success wasn’t quite easy for the YouTuber, it involved several risks, highs, and lows. At one point in life, he took a leap of faith by dropping out of his engineering course to focus entirely on creating online content. Over the years, he propelled various social media platforms including Instagram and YouTube to emerge as one of the most popular Indian influencers.

Here’s taking a quick look at his journey.

Ashish Chanchlani online following:

Playing multiple characters in his videos, be it that of a woman, dad or a kid, Chanchlani became one of the Indian Youtubers to cross 10 million subscribers in less time. The influencer has about 29 million subscribers on YouTube with over four billion views and also has more than 14.5 million followers on Instagram.

Ashish Chanchlani content:

He is popular for making comedy videos on his YouTube channel. The 29-year-old is loved for making parody videos on Indian Reality TV shows from Sasta Bigg Boss to Sasta Shark Tank. He focuses on relatable topics including exams, office drama, student life education or family issues to make his content appealing with hilarious twists.

Family background:

Hailing from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra, Chanchlani was born on December 8, 1993. While growing up he developed an innate passion for acting after watching Bollywood movies on the single-screen theatre owned by his Sindhi father Anil Chanchlani. Named Ashok-Anil Multiplex, his mother served as a financial analyst in the family business. Chanchlani has one sister, Muskan, who also chose YouTuber as her career.

Education:

After completing his schooling and Jr. Ashish Chanchlani began pursuing Civil Engineering. He enrolled himself in the Datta Meghe College of Engineering located in Navi Mumbai. But halfway through his course, the YouTuber decided to take the risk of dropping out of college to pursue his true passion. He opened up his YouTube Channel with Ashish Chanchlani Vines back in 2014 and hasn’t looked back ever since. He quickly rose to fame owing to his relatable content and hilarious puns, eventually collaborating with Bollywood biggies for promoting movies. The YouTuber is also said to have taken admission in Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai to polish his acting skills.

Career:

After gaining popularity through his vines and funny social media content, he began to bag multiple opportunities with popular celebrities and fellow YouTubers. He made his TV debut in the show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. From Shahid Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan he has joined hands with well-known celebs for ad shoots and promotions. Notably, he creates a massive buzz for his Hollywood cameo in Men In Black: International. Also, not many know that he has helmed a short horror film titled Akhri Safar. Released on YouTube, his creation has amassed about 15 million views on YouTube.

Notable awards:

The famous personality bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award in the ‘Best Digital Influencer’ back in 2018. Sharing an Instagram post with the award, the YouTuber stated he felt “extremely honoured" to win the accolade which is named after the Father of Indian Cinema.

He has been featured in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list and won the ‘Best Comedy Influencer’ award during the first edition of the World Bloggers Awards held at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2019.