Meet Bijlee, Ola Electric's Newest Employee With Paws

Here’s introducing Bijlee, a new employee at Ola Electric, a manufacturing company of electric vehicles. Notably, Bijlee isn’t a human but a pooch hired by the firm who’s apparently responsible for making dog-loving customers happy. The news of the animal’s recruitment was shared by the CEO of the company, Bhavish Aggarwal via Twitter. The announcement that consists of Bijlee’s employee card has garnered massive traction on social media leaving animal lovers extremely elated. But what’s also stealing the limelight are the fascinating details listed in Bijlee’s official ID. From blood group to contact details, the company has given hilarious twists to all the pooch’s particulars.

Beginning with its ID card number which is “440 V" a common phrase used in Hindi movies and songs to describe something exciting or shocking. Hilariously, Bijlee’s blood group is mentioned to be “PAW +ve," alongside the dog’s unique mode of communication. “I prefer Slack" reads the contact segment, additionally in case of emergency contact one has to visit the “BA (Initials of Ola Electric’s CEO) office." The ID card is issued by the Bengaluru branch of the company, confirming Bijlee works at the Koramangala Industrial Estate in the city.

“New colleague now officially" the company’s CEO captioned Bijlee’s ID card. Take a look at the photograph here:

New colleague now officially! pic.twitter.com/dFtGMsOFVX— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 30, 2023

A barrage of animal lovers were left quite delighted to learn about the dog’s addition to the company’s team. A user called it, “Awesome Pawsome," and another said, “Badhai ho." Besides congratulatory notes, Bijlee is also being hailed as the “Chief happiness manager" of Ola Electric.

Chief happiness manger👌🏾— Nayan (@nayanonweb) July 30, 2023

A user commented, “This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it."

This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it 🤷🏻‍♀️— Rajalakshmi R (@anitar06) July 30, 2023

Another found the 440 V employee code amusing and wrote, “440 V haha I will give this name to my new Rhodesian whenever I adopt."

440 V haha i will keep this name to my new roadasian when ever i adopt— Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) July 30, 2023

One more added, “I can’t ride a two-wheeler due to vertigo and balance problems but I’m all for the pawsome new staff."

I can't ride a two-wheeler due to vertigo/balance problem but I'm all for the pawsome new staff!🐶— Vidya Heble (@vidya_heble) July 31, 2023

Within a span of two days, the tweet of Bijlee’s addition to the Ola team has been viewed by more than lakh users on Twitter so far.

Notably, dogs are known to be hired for well-known positions including service or therapy or search-and-rescue missions.