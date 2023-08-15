Meet Biswa Kalyan Rath, The 'Struggling' Engineer Who Became a Stand-Up Sensation

Biswa Kalyan Rath is a prominent figure among Indian stand-up comedians and YouTubers. He is known for his ability to intrigue audiences with relatable one-liners and jokes. Despite not initially being involved in comedy, he has carved a place in the entertainment industry with his talent. Along with comedy, Biswa has also written several web series for various OTT platforms. In today’s digital era, his unique approach and distinctive style set him apart. Let’s explore the journey of Biswa and trace his path from his engineering days to becoming a full-time comedian.

History

Biswa Kalyan Rath, who grew up in Bhubaneshwar, had a simple childhood. Due to his father’s transfers as a State Bank of India employee, he was constantly moving across various schools in Odisha, which unknowingly provided him with inspiration for his writing materials. Later, Biswa moved to Vishakhapatnam, before cracking IIT-JEE examination to take admission into the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. There, he studied and earned a degree in Biotechnology.

Despite cracking one of the most competitive exams, Biswa faced challenges during his college years. He openly once shared on Facebook that he struggled as a student and disclosed that his college CGPA was just 6.83 out of 10.

Following his graduation, Biswa Kalyan Rath wanted to get into the artistic profession, due to which he became a graphic designer in Bengaluru. However, he later transitioned into a software role at Oracle.

Stand Up Journey

While in Bengaluru, Biswa Kalyan Rath got interested in comedy as he attended a writer’s workshop. He attended a few comedy shows and his interest grew. Biswa finally gathered the courage to step into the stage for open mic events to show his comedic talent. Biswa then crossed paths with comedian Kanan Gill at one of the events. This encounter became a crucial moment, which led him to leave his job at Oracle and become a full-time stand-up comedian.

Teaming up with Kanan, Biswa started a unique Youtube show, where they reviewed old Bollywood films. They created a show called Pretentious Movie Reviews and the first episode focused on the Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Through their humorous commentary, they offered a fresh perspective on the film, which instantly connected with the viewers. Their comical take on other movies quickly gained popularity and the two got fame in 2014.

Also read: Meet Bhuvan Bam, The Man Who Redefined Comedy on YouTube Using Just a Phone

Following their success, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kanan Gill started their individual journeys. In September 2015, Biswa went for his first solo comedy tour titled Biswa In Your Face. He then started doing more shows, such as Improv All-Stars in 2018 and Sushi: A Comedy Show in 2019.

Collaborations

Throughout his career, Biswa has collaborated with prominent YouTubers and comedians, including AIB and Abish Mathew. He has also written two seasons of Amazon Prime Video’s Laakhon Mein Ek web series. Additionally, he became a judge in Amazon Prime Video’s comedy competition series, Comicstaan.

Most Watched Videos of Biswa Kalyan Rath On YouTube

1

2

3

Personal life

In 2020, Biswa Kalyan Rath entered a new phase of his life as he tied the knot with his partner, TV actress Sulagna Panigrahi. The couple has been openly expressing their love for each other through social media posts. Sulagna is known for her roles in TV shows such as Vidrohi, Do Saheliyaan, Amber Dhara and Bidai, along with films such as Raid and Murder 2.