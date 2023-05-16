Meet Camila, The 31-Year-Old Construction Worker Who Earns In 6 Figures

Women have been challenging gender stereotypes in all fields, even construction. A female construction worker named Camila Bernal has defied all odds and earns six figures a month, working amongst men. She was studying to become a graphic designer and made some extra money working in hospitality. However, she decided to change her career direction after a friend suggested a construction job.

The 31-year-old lives in Melbourne, Australia and started working as a construction labourer seven years ago. She starts her day on-site at 7 am and works 8 hours doing manual labour. She loves her job despite suffering from a spinal condition called scoliosis.

Camila told FEMAIL, “Us tradies suffer a lot and I need to make sure I look after my body. I’ve been on the strongest painkillers at times.” But her health isn’t the only struggle she’s had over the years. Due to her Columbian ethnicity and gender, she has had to face several stereotypical comments and judgments. She said, “I didn’t speak much English – which was a challenge itself – so the language barrier frustrated some. And it was hard being a woman on the job site too. If you’re the only woman out of 30 men at work, they treat you differently.”

While she has been battling all the different challenges simultaneously, she describes her career as a “dream come true”. Camila also believes that the industry is shifting towards being more inclusive and is hopeful that she can inspire other women by showing that they can do construction work as well as men can.

Camila boasts more than 6 thousand followers on Instagram and often posts pictures of herself in construction work attire. While her photographs often seem like she is a model dressed as a worker for a photo shoot, her clothes and her profession are both real.

Camila says that it was her passion to work in the construction field. She says that if it is someone’s passion to do something and make a career out of it, they must act on it rather than think about it.