Meet CarryMinati, the Indian YouTuber Whose Tasteful 'Roasts' Will Make Gordon Ramsay Proud

Meet Ajey Nagar, the charismatic Indian YouTuber, widely known by his moniker CarryMinati, who has captured the hearts of millions with his captivating content. Fondly called ‘The Roast King’ by fans, his channel is a delightful concoction of comedy skits, reaction videos, and, of course, his signature “roasts" on all things trending, be it TV shows, movies, or even influential personalities, as we’ve recently witnessed in case with The Flying Beast.

But did you know how this YouTube star rose to fame? Here’s everything you need to know about the man behind the laughter.

Background

Ajey Nagar was born on June 12, 1999, in Haryana’s Faridabad. He kicked off his YouTube journey at the age of 10 and started posting videos on the platform. He initially named his channel AddictedA1where he would share recorded video game footage and his reactions to it. A year later, he decided to change the channel’s name to Carry Deol and began uploading game-play footage of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while imitating Sunny Deol. Finally, the channel underwent another name change and became CarryMinati.

Cut to today, and Ajey stands tall with an astonishing 40 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, CarryMinati.

Followers’ Count on Social Media

As of July 2023, CarryMinati boasts an impressive Instagram following of 18.1 million users and a Twitter fan base of 3 million followers. His official YouTube channel currently has 39.6 million subscribers while 12 million people have subscribed to his gaming channel, CarryisLive.

Forte

CarryMinati’s rise to fame can be attributed to his engaging and distinctive content, which he usually makes in Hindi. Ajey often takes digs at Bollywood award shows, mocks popular TV reality shows like Bigg Boss, and makes satirical videos on celebrities captivating his YouTube audience.

YouTube Channels

In addition to his roast and comedy content, which he posts on the channel CarryMinati, Ajey goes live and plays games on his other channel, CarryisLive.

Achievements

CarryMinati’s engaging content has earned him several accolades, including 5 YouTube Creator Awards, 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and 1 Diamond Play Button. He made it to the list of 10 Next Generation Leaders in 2019, by Time magazine. In 2020, Ajey Nagar also made it to the list of Forbes 30 Under 30. As per IMDB, Ajey is the most subscribed individual YouTube content creator in Asia.

Popular Videos

1. Three years ago, CarryMinati created a rap video, titled Yalgaar, which has become his most famous upload. The rap revolves around the issue of trolling and has amassed an impressive 344 million views on YouTube.

2. In his second-most viral video, titled “Stop Making Assumptions: YouTube vs. TikTok: The End”, CarryMinati again gave his take on a trending topic. The video has more than 78 million views.

3. Back in 2019, during the time TikTok was still active in India, he made numerous rant videos about the content on the platform. One of his notable rants, boasting 74 million views, features candid thoughts on TikTok.

Controversies

1. CarryMinati faced controversies over his viral roast video ‘YouTube vs. TikTok: The End,’ targeting TikToker Amir Siddiqui. The video received a number of reactions and resulted in his channel getting removed from YouTube for violating the platform’s terms and conditions.

2. Following the YouTube-TikTok controversy, CarryMinati responded with a fiery rap called ‘Yalgaar,’ hitting out at trolls and doubters. However, comedian Kunal Kamra accused CarryMinati of copying parts of the rap from another artist’s song, ‘Bobocanta, by rapper-singer Babu Haabi.

3. Subsequently, CarryMinati released an expletive-heavy video titled ‘The Art Of Bad Words’ on YouTube, where he launched a verbal attack on YouTube, Kunal Kamra, Bollywood, and banned Chinese apps.

4. CarryMinati’s recent ‘Daily Vlogger Parody’ video humourously roasted popular daily vloggers like Gaurav Taneja, Technical Guruji, Sourav Joshi, and Armaan Malik. Uploaded on July 15, the video quickly gained immense popularity, amassing over 24 million views and 3.2 million likes on YouTube. In response, Gaurav Taneja, who runs several channels on YouTube including Flying Beast, stated that Ajey did not seek his permission before creating the video.