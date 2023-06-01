Meet Clovis Hung, 12-Year-Old Boy Who Graduated College With 5 Degrees

In a remarkable feat, 12-year-old boy, Clovis Hung has etched his name in history as the youngest person to graduate from Fullerton College in California. This young genius embarked on his college journey at the age of 9. Inspired by former Fullerton alum Jack Rico, who held the record as the college’s youngest graduate at 13, Clovis Hung was determined to surpass this milestone and showcase his exceptional abilities.

Through his dedication and an insatiable thirst for learning, Clovis has achieved the astonishing feat of earning an impressive five Associate of Arts degrees. His remarkable accomplishments include degrees in History, Social Sciences, Social Behaviour and Self-Development, Arts and Human Expression, and Science and Mathematics.

According to Fullerton College’s website, Clovis Hung took advantage of the “special admit" program, which allowed him to enrol in college classes while also completing a homeschooling curriculum. His mother with her teaching background, carefully curated a curriculum that catered to Clovis’ specific educational requirements, including the inclusion of college courses.

“After that first history class, I found out I could handle it well and instantly fell in love with college life. So, I challenged myself to take more classes,” Clovis said.

Clovis Hung further said that he experienced a few anxious moments when he entered new classrooms at the start of each semester. He shares that his age becomes a common point of curiosity among professors and classmates.

“They are surprised at what I am doing here and always curious about the points of my quizzes and exams. However, after a while, I have shown a serious attitude toward my study; they all believe in my ability and determination to get good grades,” he said.

Clovis has been elected as the Senator for Associated Students for the upcoming school year, showcasing his leadership skills and involvement in student governance. Clovis Hung says he will continue his academic journey by enrolling in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses.

Clovis is currently exploring multiple career paths, keeping his options open for the future. Among the fields he is considering are commercial piloting, aerospace and medicine, with a specific interest in becoming a paediatrician.