Meet Dipta Ghosh, The BTech Graduate Who Is Breaking Stereotypes As A Cab Driver

Dipta Ghosh, a cab driver from Kolkata, is breaking stereotypes. She has been receiving widespread attention on social media for her remarkable journey. One of her passengers, Param Kalyan Singh, recently shared her story of perseverance and determination on Facebook. Despite facing financial hardships and societal pressures, Dipta decided to get a commercial driving license to support her family post her father’s demise. Her story has inspired many others to take tough decisions regardless of the challenges they may face.

Param Kalyan, in his post, shared that when he booked a cab to Lake Mall, he was pleasantly surprised to find a female driver who called to confirm the pick-up location, instead of asking the usual questions like “Where do you want to go?" or “Will you pay in cash or online?"

During the ride, Param asked Dipta Ghosh about her educational background. To his surprise, Dipta shared that she holds a BTech degree in Electrical and had worked for six years in various companies.

“Her father died in 2020 leaving behind her, her mom and a younger sister. She found all suitable jobs were only which required her shifting out of Kolkata. She didn’t want to do that and leave her mom and sister alone,” he added.

Hence, she decided to become a cab driver and now earns around Rs 40,000 per month, working six days a week for six to seven hours daily. Ghosh enjoys the flexibility and independence of her job and has no plans of working for anyone else.

Dipta has garnered an outpouring of love and admiration from netizens after Param’s post went viral. Many have lauded Dipta for her strength and bravery. One user wrote, “I salute her," while another shared their personal experience of riding in Dipta’s cab and said, “She drives very well and I was sitting in front (front seat) and noticed that she was driving barefoot."

Another user added, “I think the girls of our country are not behind in anything."

“Very nice and encouraging," read another comment.

Are you motivated by Dipta Ghosh’s determination?

