Meet Gaurav Gupta, The Dentist Who Sank His Teeth into Stand-Up Comedy

Gaurav Gupta, a rising star in the world of stand-up comedy, began his journey in the field by taking the stage at local open mic nights and comedy clubs. Through hard work and dedication, he honed his comedic skills and perfected the art of timing.

Gaurav’s ability to effortlessly blend observational humour with relatable anecdotes struck a chord with audiences, leading to a sizable and loyal following. Interestingly, before venturing into the world of comedy, Gaurav Gupta had a background in dentistry. Scroll below to know more about the doctor-turned-stand-up comedian:

Education Qualification:

His educational journey began at the Andhra Education Society Sri DurgaBai Deshmukh Memorial School in New Delhi. In 2004, he completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree at ITS Dental College located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Personal Details:

Born on September 10, 1984, in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, Gaurav Gupta is the son of Sushil Gupta and Asha Gupta. Gupta is a happily married man. He tied the knot with Ankita Jhalani on February 17, 2012, who is also a dentist by profession. Together, they have a daughter named Advika Gupta.

Career:

Gupta is a well-established figure in the Indian comedy circuit, known for his stand-up comedy prowess. Interestingly, he also maintains a career as a professional dentist. Gupta’s journey to the spotlight began when one of his stand-up comedy videos gained viral traction on WhatsApp.

In 2015, Gupta stumbled upon stand-up comedy videos featuring Sumit Anand and realised that he had the potential to venture into this realm as well. His initial attempt at an open-mic event at Summer House Café in Hauz Khas, Delhi, left him disappointed as it didn’t meet his expectations.

However, Gaurav Gupta remained undeterred and devoted the next three months to preparing for his open mic. He returned to the stage stronger and more confident than before, making a significant impact at his next open-mic event with fellow comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia.

In 2017, Gupta marked his television debut with the show “The Great India Laughter Challenge." The turning point in his career came when a stand-up video titled “Being Baniya," recorded during a performance at New Delhi’s Akshara Theatre and initially shared with some corporate houses, went viral. An anonymous individual from these corporate circles downloaded and shared the video on WhatsApp, catapulting Gupta to fame.

Amazon Prime Video Debut: Market Down Hai

In the one-hour stand-up comedy special titled “Market Down Hai" by Gupta, he skillfully encapsulates years of research and personal anecdotes centred around the “Baniya Way of Life". Drawing humour and relatability from his own life experiences, Gupta offers not only entertainment but also insights into navigating the world of business from a “Baniya perspective", as he humorously phrases it. This unique perspective has been a part of his life since childhood.

Throughout this hour-long special, Gupta effortlessly amuses the audience with his signature style, sharing personal stories and observations that go beyond the ordinary. He often begins his performances with the introduction, “Hello, I’m Gaurav Gupta, and I’m a Baniya," setting the stage for a delightful exploration of the culture, life in Delhi, household conversations, and the distinctiveness of his childhood compared to that of his Punjabi friends.

Gupta expressed his excitement and satisfaction in collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, an esteemed international platform.

Popular Videos on YouTube:

The most-watched video on Gupta’s channel is titled, “DAUGHTER | Stand-up Comedy by Gaurav Gupta." This video was uploaded on January 29, 2022, and has gathered 13 million views so far.

The second most popular video titled “Baniya Wedding Mein Punjabi Flavour | Stand-Up Comedy by Gaurav Gupta," was released on April 18, 2019, and since then, it has accumulated 10 million views.

Securing the third spot is the video titled “Baniya and his Punjabi dost | Standup Comedy by Gaurav Gupta," that was posted on August 1, 2018. This video has gathered 9.6 million views so far.

Social Media Presence:

Gupta commands a substantial and dedicated fan base across various social media platforms. His YouTube channel boasts an impressive subscriber count of 846,000. On Instagram, he frequently shares updates about his upcoming tours and snippets from his live shows, amassing a total of 6,42,000 followers.