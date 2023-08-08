Meet Harsh Beniwal, the Indian YouTuber Whose Hilarious Sketches Strike a Relatable Chord

Harsh Beniwal has established a name for himself as a prominent YouTuber, gaining a large following that numbers in the millions. His rise to fame was rapid, thanks to his ability to captivate internet audiences with his relatable comedy videos. From posting comedy videos on YouTube to getting roles in Bollywood, let us take a look at Harsh Beniwal’s life.

Early Life:

Harsh Beniwal, who was born on February 13, 1996, in New Delhi, India, has always been passionate about acting. He used websites such as Instagram and Dubsmash in 2015 to exhibit his skills to a global audience. His films immediately became popular, creating a strong social media fan following.

Family and Personal Life:

Family has played a significant role in Harsh Beniwal’s development as a successful YouTuber and actor. He has one sister, Pria Beniwal, and his mother, Sunita Beniwal, is a homemaker. He has not revealed his father’s name. Pria Beniwal is also a popular YouTuber who specialises in vlogs and is a fashion designer too. With 190,000 subscribers, her YouTube channel has a sizable fan base that eagerly interacts with her entertaining and educational videos. He usually posts more about her daily life. Although Harsh has kept his personal affairs private, some reports suggest that he is now seeing Meghna Gupta.

Education Qualification:

Harsh Beniwal completed his schooling at Maharaja Agrasen Model School, New Delhi. Further, he went on to study at Shri Aurobindo College, New Delhi. For his graduation, he has completed his undergrad in Bachelors of Computer Applications (B.C.A.).

Career:

Harsh Beniwal’s inclination towards crafting comedic films traces its origins back to his early years, as reported by sources. His interest led him to embark on a path in the entertainment industry during his school days. Initially, on his Instagram account, he shared lighthearted Dubsmash and lip-sync videos. It was in May 2015 that Harsh initiated his journey on YouTube, uploading a series of comical videos. Initially focusing on short video clips and vines, his content quickly caught the public’s attention, propelling him to rapid fame.

Presently, he shares extended vines that weave humorous narratives. As an established YouTuber, he has engaged in collaborations with prominent figures in the YouTube community, including Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani, CarryMinati, and others. Currently, the YouTuber has over 15.5 million subscribers on his channel. Moreover, he has a notable 6 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Movies and Series:

Harsh Beniwal made his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria’s Student of the Year 2. In the film, Harsh played the role of Tiger’s best friend. The film was directed by Punit Malhotra. Later, in 2021, Harsh was seen in the Television miniseries Who Killed Jessica, starring Harsh Beniwal, Meghana Yadav, and Mohit Chhikara in the lead roles. In the same year, Harsh made a special appearance in Bhuvan Bham’s OTT series Dhindora. His notable television series include Campus Diaries (2022), Playground (2023), and his recent Checkmate (2023).

The most popular videos on his channel are:

The most popular video on his channel is “A Day With Cringe TikToker.” This video has over 45 million views, and a lot of memes were made after the video was released.

“PUBG With Pariwar is the second most watched video on YouTube with over 43 million views.

The third most watched video is related to the school PTM, with over 39 million views.

Awards and Recognition:

Harsh Beniwal’s remarkable comedic prowess and unwavering commitment have garnered him a plethora of awards and acknowledgments within the entertainment realm. Notably, he has been honoured with esteemed accolades such as the YouTube Creator Awards in recognition of his content on the platform. His substantial impact in the digital sphere has been widely applauded, leading to his prominent feature in magazines and television programmes, solidifying his position as an emerging luminary. He has achieved significant milestones, earning both the Silver and Golden YouTube Play Buttons for his remarkable subscriber count.