Meet Harsh Gujral, Whose Journey From Engineer to Stand-up Comedian Will Inspire You

Harsh Gujral has gained widespread recognition as a prominent and accomplished comedian. He rose to fame with his clever punch lines and impeccable comedic delivery. His impressive portfolio includes shows delivered across the globe, including countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and more. Let’s find out more about him.

About Harsh Gujral:

Harsh Gujral was born and raised in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His educational journey led him to St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, a private school in Kanpur. Later, he completed his B.Tech from Inderprastha Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh. After completing his studies, he embarked on his professional journey by joining a Noida-based company, as a database engineer in 2012.

Family:

Harsh Gujral belongs to a Punjabi family. His father B L Gujral is a Lawyer by profession, while his mother Savita Gujral is a homemaker. He has three sisters: Pooja Gujral, Aarti Gujral, and Deepti Gujral.

Career & Youtube Journey:

Harsh Gujral started his creative journey while working with a multinational company. He began performing in open mic shows and comedy gigs. His interest in comedy grew stronger after an assignment in London where he entertained audiences in various comedy shows for a year. Back in India, he hosted his company’s annual fest which eventually led him to leave his job and fully embrace a career as a stand-up comedian. Harsh debuted by participating in open mic shows at the popular comedy club, Canvas Laugh Club. He started performing in different cities in India with his show titled “Jo Bolta Hai, Wohi Hota Hai."

His first YouTube video, “Indian Reality Shows," quickly soared to over 1 million views within just four days of its release. In 2021, he teamed up with fellow stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for a video titled “Harsh & Bassi Unleashed," which garnered immense attention, collecting approximately 31 million views on YouTube.

Harsh stepped into the world of sports commentary by offering real-time insights for a cricket match in the Indian Premier League on Disney+ Hotstar.

His comedic prowess continued to shine as he was featured on an episode of the renowned comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV in March 2023. During an interview, Harsh revealed that his inspiration to become a stand-up comedian stemmed from none other than Kapil Sharma himself.

On May 23, 2022, Harsh Gujral was featured in a video titled “Stand Up For Anek" opposite Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana for T-series.

Controversy:

In January 2023, there was a controversy involving Harsh Gujral. He uploaded a video on his Instagram handle with the caption “Sharaab peeke mere show me hahahahah…suno mein Zyada ‘HIGH’ rehta hu stage pe," which sparked outrage among netizens. In the video, Harsh engaged in an interaction with a woman in the audience which many people deemed disrespectful and derogatory, drawing strong criticism from online communities.

Popular Videos on YouTube:

“Shadi Ki Rasmein" which premiered on September 5, 2019, has garnered more than 22 million views on YouTube. This video takes you through the adventure from a fake matrimonial profile to a grand wedding celebration.

The video “Kanpur & River Ganga" has achieved an impressive milestone of over 22 million views. This video provides an exploration of the city of Kanpur, highlighting its distinctive features. It also delivers a crucial social message, advocating against tobacco consumption and emphasising the importance of protecting our rivers from pollution.

The video “Harsh & Bassi Unleashed," which was uploaded on August 3, 2021, has gained over 31 million views on YouTube. In the video, Harsh and Anubhav engage in a playful discussion about a future on-stage collaboration.

The video titled “My Name is Harsh Gujral" which was released on August 19, 2021, has garnered over 16 million views.