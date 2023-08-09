Meet Haryana’s Cycle Baba, The Man Who Pedalled To 92 Countries

You can overcome any challenge if you have strong willpower. Dr Raj Phanden of Haryana, known as Cycle Baba, is a true testament to this statement. According to reports, he has set out to travel the world on a bicycle. Till now, he has covered 92 countries. Raj was recently in Karnal. In a special conversation with News18, he said that by 2030, he has set a target to travel the whole world. He also said he wants to give the message of environment protection to the people during his yatra. Cycle Baba started his ride from Fatehabad, Haryana on September 5, 2016, with the theme ‘Wheels for Green,’ and has covered one lakh kilometres so far. He has till now covered countries like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, China, Oman, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Philippines, Georgia, UK, and the Netherlands. He visited 15 countries in Europe and then went to Scotland.

Raj further said that he wants to give a positive message to the environment, and that’s why he is taking this journey. He believes that nature all around the world is affected, for which we all need to work together. Raj also said that his ride is still going on. He wants to measure the whole world with his bicycle. He was in Spain recently, but he got injured and had to return to India for treatment.

As per reports, the cost of Cycle Baba’s cycle is Rs 2 lakh. Now, he is thinking of getting a new bicycle, which costs around Rs 5 lakh. Raj said that the Indian Embassy helps him a lot with his visa; in whatever country he goes to, he contacts the Indian Embassy there. With their help, he gets the visa there too.

Raj further said that he was in the Philippines, and the ambassador had written a letter to the Indian Embassy there, where they gave him the name Dr Raj Cycle Baba. When Raj asked them the reason why he has been given the title Cycle Baba, they said that he is travelling on a bicycle; secondly, he is roaming around the world like Baba (Saint). After this, Raj also named his social media account Cycle Baba.

Giving a message to the youth, Raj said that whenever you get time, travel. Whether it is by bicycle, train, or walking. Travel itself teaches many things. When you travel, you will get to know the culture there and also gain geographical knowledge.