Meet Internet’s New Sensation, Officer Poncho, A Dog Well-Trained In Giving CPR

A heartwarming video of a police dog’s heroic act has taken the internet by storm, proving once again the unconditional love and loyalty that dogs possess. The clip, tweeted by B&S on July 8, captured the remarkable moment when Officer Poncho, a tiny black K9, saved the life of his trainer during a training exercise, earning him the title of the Internet’s new hero.

The video starts with the officer falling to the ground, pretending to be unconscious, while someone speaks on the mic in an unfamiliar language. Without hesitation, Officer Poncho springs into action, demonstrating his life-saving skills with incredible determination. He starts performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on his trainer using his front paws. CPR is an emergency procedure used when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped, and it’s remarkable to witness a dog execute it so diligently.

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

The furry hero repeatedly jumps on the trainer’s chest, checking his breath and ensuring he receives the necessary care. With a flashing police light adorning his back, Officer Poncho shows remarkable dedication to his role as a loyal and skilled police dog. The crowd witnessing the astounding act bursts into applause, acknowledging the dog’s remarkable abilities.

The heartwarming video has garnered an astounding 3.4 million views, leaving viewers deeply touched by Officer Poncho’s selflessness. Social media users flooded the platform with joyous comments, expressing their delight at witnessing the dog’s pride when the trainer finally stands up. “It makes my day to see how happy that dog is when the trainer stands up. The little pup is so proud," tweeted one user, encapsulating the emotions of many who were moved by the clip.

Interestingly, the video was originally tweeted by the Municipal Police of Madrid in 2018, featuring the heroic act of Officer Poncho. In their post, they aptly quoted humorist Josh Billings, saying, “The dog is the only being in the world that will love you more than you love yourself." The police mistakenly attributed the quote to John Billings instead of Josh Billings.

Officer Poncho’s impressive display of heroism serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role that police dogs play in law enforcement. Trained to assist officers in various tasks, these intelligent and compassionate animals have been valuable allies to law enforcement agencies since the Middle Ages.