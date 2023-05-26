Meet Jo Cameron, The Woman Who Doesn't Feel Pain

There are people in the world with rare conditions or mutations that make them superhuman of sorts. A 2010 show named “Stan Lee’s Superhumans” used to find such people and explain what made them different from the rest. A woman has been making the headlines due to her special mutation which enables her to never feel pain.

Jo Cameron not only cannot feel pain, but also heals more rapidly and experiences reduced fear and anxiety. A team of researchers from University College London discovered the reason behind this to be a rare genetic mutation that allows Cameron to live virtually free of pain.

The study has been published in Brain and follows up on the team’s 2019 discovery of the “FAAH-OUT” gene describing how the mutation turns down the FAAH gene expression as well as its indirect effects on molecular methods that help in wound-healing and mood.

Cameron, the resident of Scotland was first referred to pain geneticists at UCL in 2013 after her doctor noticed that she experienced no pain even after undergoing major hip and hand surgeries. The FAAH-OUT gene was discovered after six years of research.

Dr Andrei Okorokov (UCL Medicine) and a senior author of the study explained, “The ‘FAAH-OUT’ gene is just one small corner of a vast continent, which this study has begun to map. As well as the molecular basis of painlessness, these explorations have identified molecular pathways affecting wound healing and mood, all influenced by the aFAAH-OUT mutation.”

Cameron told BBC in an interview in 2019, “We had banter before theatre when I guaranteed I wouldn’t need painkillers. When he found I hadn’t had any, he checked my medical history and found I had never asked for painkillers.” She recalled that she hadn’t even felt pain during childbirth and called the feeling “quite enjoyable”.

While Cameron has a convenient life without no adrenaline-rush situations and pain, she thinks of pain as an alarm bell that she is missing.