Meet Joe Mellen, Man Who Drilled A Hole In His Head To Remain High Forever

People worldwide indulge in the most unique acts to get high. But no one would have tried or even thought of drilling a hole in their head. This thought came into the mind of Joe Mellen and since then he has got his skull drilled thrice. This act is called auto-trepanation. He has written about these things in his 1970 book Bore Hole. In an interview with Vice, Joe revealed more about this further.

He said that he first attempted auto-trepanation in London in 1967 with a hand trepan instead of an electric drill. That try failed but Joe tried to do it two more times. In the third attempt, he added that he had injected a local anaesthetic into the skin, muscle and membrane above the skull. This time, he used the electronic drill but the drill cable broke and he lost a lot of blood. However, after the third attempt, Joe felt a lightness in his head. This story was published in 2016 and has become viral on social media again.

Joe also talked about his experience in a speech during the Breakin’ Convention 2015. This speech received mixed reviews from social media users. One of the users commented on whether more about this experimentation has been researched or not. Another applauded the courage of Joe for this self-experiment. A user also narrated his ordeal and wrote that he had suffered a brain stem injury and felt that there was a hole in his skull. He lost his energy and felt no joy left now but felt much better after listening to Joe.

According to History Extra, the earliest evidence of auto-trepanation was discovered at a Neolithic burial site in France. It is more than 7,000 years old. Many different civilisations from the Romans and Chinese have also performed this procedure. They used sharpened pieces of flint as surgical tools. The Mayans, Aztecs and Incas also used it as part of their ancient rituals.

